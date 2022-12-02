Anne Marie Konieczny went back and forth on whether or not to play college soccer.
As of Thursday afternoon, she’s not only sure but also looking to play a role right away.
Konieczny made her college choice official in a signing ceremony at Greeneville High School, as she will continue her soccer career and education at Maryville College.
The Scots had watched Konieczny throughout her senior year, even more so after she visited the Maryville campus.
“You can tell it’s like family there, so that was one of the things that really stood out to me,” Konieczny said. “We’d see players on campus, and it was so relaxed and calm. I felt comfortable there. It really just felt like home.”
And Konieczny won’t be alone. Former Greeneville teammate Olivia Norris plays for the Scots as well. With Norris’ help, Konieczny had already grown familiar with the Maryville players.
The Maryville coaching staff watched Konieczny during Greeneville’s TSSAA state quarterfinal win over Dyersburg in October. The next day, Konieczny had her official offer.
“Coach (Jerry) Graham really helped me with the process and helped me get in touch with them,” Konieczny recalled. “I’m very excited.”
A part of Greeneville’s 2019 and 2020 state championship teams, Konieczny helped the Lady Devils reach at least the TSSAA state semifinals all four years of her high school career.
Konieczny, a peer tutor at an elementary school for one of her classes, plans to study elementary education and become a coach after college.
“I just wanted to give back what was given to me, because I met my best friends and family playing soccer,” Konieczny said. “I just started training again, took a little break after the high school season, but I’m just trying to get back on it and just be prepared to be an asset right away when I get there … it’s important to prepare myself the best I can.”
Having played primarily in the midfield and sometimes at forward for the Lady Devils, Konieczny isn’t sure what position she’ll play at Maryville. She scored 24 goals with nine assists her senior year at Greeneville.