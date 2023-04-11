AFTON — A coach choosing to leave one school for another can be tough all the way around.
Tough on players.
Tough on a community.
Tough on a coach.
But in the end, Dallas Kuykendall did what he feels is best for his family, stepping away from the Chuckey-Doak football program to take over as coach at Morristown East.
“It wasn’t a process that was quick. There was a lot of going back and forth, a lot of phone calls, a lot of sleepless nights,” said the 26-year-old Kuykendall. “I love the kids at Chuckey-Doak. I don’t want that to be overshadowed. I really do care about them.
“In 26 years of living, this is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do. ... I feel like it’s a good opportunity for me and my family, and you never know when another opportunity like this would roll around.”
Making the move more enticing for Kuykendall is the fact that his wife, Alysha, is a graduate of Morristown East.
“Morristown East has always been a school I’ve kind of kept my eye on. My wife being a grad from there is a pull for us,” he said. “After talking with their administration, members of the community and the booster club, I got an idea for what they envision and it lined up with what I envision. It just seems like a good fit.”
A Cleveland native and Tusculum University grad, Kuykendall spent four seasons at Chuckey-Doak, guiding the Black Knights to a 10-2 record, their first home playoff game in school history and to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs in his only year as head coach this past season.
Under Kuykendall, Chuckey-Doak went 4-0 in Region 1-3A, averaged 40 points a game and gave up just 17 a game.
Kuykendall was named Region 1-3A coach of the year and The Greeneville Sun’s coach of the year.
Prior to being Chuckey-Doak’s head coach, Kuykendall coached linebackers and was the defensive coordinator for the Black Knights.
Kuylendall takes over a Morristown East program that competes in Region 1-6A with Dobyns-Bennett, Jefferson County, Science Hill, William Blount and West Ridge.
The Hurricanes went 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the region last season and haven’t had a winning season since going 6-5 as a Region 1-5A team in 2016.
“Morristown East has the foundation to be a really great program,” Kuykendall said. “The admin support, the booster club support, community support, the facilities are there. The kids there want to be great. They just need the right leadership to push them in the right direction.”
Chuckey-Doak, meanwhile, will be looking for its fourth coach in four years.
“Change is never easy. And while we are disheartened in (Kuykendall’s) early departure, we are resolute in our search for the next head football coach of Chuckey-Doak High School,” Chuckey-Doak athletic director Kyle Donahue said in a statement. “It’s flattering to us that we found a talent like Coach K and were brave enough to take a chance on a young coach we believed in and that bigger programs came looking at our program as a model for their own program.
“We are thankful for Coach K’s time, dedication and passion for our program. We continue to strive to be a standard which others can follow, and that will continue with the search for our next head football coach.”
Kuykendall says he has a long list of what he’ll miss about Chuckey-Doak.
“I’m going to miss the Marathon gas station biscuits in the morning,” he said with a chuckle. “I’m going to miss talking with Sam Broyles about basketball and sitting in Kyle Donahue’s office and helping him try to come up with ideas for athletic department fundraising.
“The relationships there. I was an outsider. They embraced me, took me in and helped me get to where I’m at. Without Kyle Donahue, Sam Broyles, principal Steve Broyles, the kids that worked so hard every day without question and so many others, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. That’s just the truth of it. And I really value those relationships.”