Chuckey-Doak's Rio Little (6) talks with coach Dallas Kuykendall on the sidelines during the 2022 season. Kuykendall was named the TnFCA Class 3A Head Coach of the Year, while Little earned All-State honors from both the TnFCA and TSWA.
Dallas Kuykendall’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed by the rest of the state.
Chuckey-Doak’s third head coach in as many seasons, Kuykendall led the Black Knights to their best season in program history his first year at the helm.
As a result, the Tennessee Football Coaches Association named Kuykendall as its 2022 Class 3A Head Coach of the Year.
The Black Knights went 10-2, setting a school record for wins and winning Region 1-3A while advancing to the second round of the TSSAA playoffs — only the third time Chuckey-Doak has won a playoff game.
RIO RECOGNIZED
In a span of 24 hours, Chuckey-Doak standout Rio Little received All-State honors from two different organizations.
Both the Tennessee Football Coaches Association and the Tennessee Sports Writers Association named Little to their Class 3A All-State teams as a linebacker.
Little did a lot his senior year for the Black Knights, rotating between linebacker and defensive back while also playing wide receiver for Chuckey-Doak’s historically explosive offense. He was named Region 1-3A Co-Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts, sharing the honor with West Greene’s Ethan Turner.
On defense, Little posted 117 tackles, including 10 for loss and five sacks. He broke up nine passes, forced four fumbles while recovering five, intercepted two passes and blocked a punt in addition to one defensive touchdown.
Offensively, Little caught 16 passes for 370 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 136 yards and three scores on just 13 carries.