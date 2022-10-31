As area high school basketball teams were set to begin practice for the 2022-23 season today, it seemed only fitting that the bracket for the 33rd annual Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic was revealed Sunday afternoon at the Greeneville Recreation Department.
Except for one year (2020) when the Covid pandemic forced cancellation of just about everything, including the Ladies Classic, the holiday tournament has been an event that local basketball fans have looked forward to since its inception as it always brings to town some of the best girls basketball talent in Tennessee as well as surrounding states. Hal Henard Gymnasium is the host gymnasium and the dates are Dec. 27-31.
This year’s tournament has a loaded field, according to tournament co-chair and Greeneville Recreation Department athletic director Tim Bowman.
“It’s exciting to look at the bracket and see the teams that have agreed to come here to play the week after Christmas,” Bowman said. “Many of them already have players committed to play college ball at the next level, and others will probably commit before the tournament begins. We think it’s a field that our fans can truly enjoy watching.”
Bowman was joined at the unveiling Sunday by Gary Compton, a tourney co-chair and also a member of the staff at Andrew Johnson Bank, the title sponsor of the Classic. Also on hand were several Greene County players as well as some coaches from local and area schools who will participate.
“Tomorrow (Monday) is first day of practice, so that’s exciting that we can come here today and find out who we’ll be playing in the Classic,” Coach Annette Watts of the Greeneville Lady Devils, who finished as Classic runnersup last year, said. “It’s always a strong field of teams, and the tourney really gets you ready to play the rest of the season.”
Similar comments came from West Greene Coach Betsy Shaw, who has seven returning seniors on her roster this year. “Everybody is good in this field, and it really does prepare you for the rest of the season. We get to play against teams that we don’t see regularly, see what they use and how they play. It’s exciting.”
Coaches Kyle Donahue, who starts his first year as Chuckey-Doak head coach, and veteran Coach James Buchanan of North Greene were also present.
Donahue’s Lady Knights will kick off the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 4 p.m. when they take on the Knox Catholic Lady Irish, who made it to the Division 2 Final 4 in the state last year. That game is followed at 5:30 by area teams Cleveland and Morristown West. The two evening affairs will pit the West Greene Lady Buffs against Pikeville, Ky., at 7 p.m., and the North Greene Lady Huskies against Grainger’s Grizzlies at 8:30.
A full day of games Wednesday, Dec. 28, starts with a loser’s bracket game at 9 a.m. with the Catholic/CD first day loser taking on the loser of Cleveland/Morr. West.
At 10:30, Alcoa’s Lady Tornado, who made it to the state Final 4 last year, will face off against University School of Jackson. At noon, Oak Ridge meets Thomas Dale High School from Virginia, a squad that made it to the Virginia Class 6A Final 4 at season ago. The 1:30 p.m. contest has Upperman from the mid-state area, the Class 2A defending state champs, meeting the winner of the Grainger/NG game
Action continues at 3 p.m. with Knox Webb going against Lumpkin Co., Ga., a squad that finished 30-1 a year ago and won the Georgia 3A state title. At 4:30, Mercer Co., Ky. will meet the winner of the Catholic/CD game. That is followed at 6 p.m. by Elizabethton’s Lady Cyclones taking on the winner of WG/Pikeville. The two late games at 7:30 has Greeneville High meeting Providence Day School from Charlotte, N.C., and at 9 p.m. the South Greene Lady Rebels going against the winner of the Cleveland/Morr. West contest.
Another full slate of games is set for Dec. 29 and 30, with New Year’s Eve the final day as the championship game is set for 5 p.m. that evening.
Tournament tickets will go on sale Monday, Nov. 21, and more information will be forthcoming about where and how to purchase those tickets.
LADIES CLASSIC
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Tuesday, Dec. 27
4 p.m. – (Game 1) Knox Catholic vs. Chuckey-Doak
5:30 p.m. – (Game 2) Cleveland vs. Morr. West
7 p.m. – (Game 3) Pikeville, Ky. vs. West Greene
8:30 p.m. – (Game 4) Grainger vs. North Greene
Wednesday, Dec. 28
9 a.m. – (Game 5) Loser Cath/CD vs. Loser Cleve./MW
10:30 a.m. – (Game 6) Alcoa vs. Univ. School Jackson
12:00 – (Game 7) Oak Ridge vs. Thomas Dale, Va.
1:30 p.m. – (Game 8) Upperman vs. winner Gra/NG
3 p.m. – (Game 9) Knox Webb vs. Lumpkin Co., Ga.
4:30 p.m. – (Game 10) Mercer Co., Ky. vs. winner Cath/CD
6 p.m. – (Game 11) Elizabethton vs. winner Pike/WG
7:30 p.m. – (Game 12) Greeneville vs. Providence Day, NC
9 p.m. – (Game 13) South Greene vs. winner Cleve./MW
Thursday, Dec. 29
Loser’s bracket games start at 9 a.m.
Quarterfinals start at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Loser’s bracket games start at 9 a.m.
Semifinals set at 7:30, 9:00
Saturday, Dec. 31
Games start at 9:30
Championship set for 5 p.m.