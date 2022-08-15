BAILEYTON — Chuckey-Doak can check at least one learning point off the list – how to handle adversity.
Despite winning in straight sets, Monday’s opening triumph didn’t come easily. The Lady Black Knights nearly had to play a fourth set, but they scored three straight points to start 2022 with a 3-0 win at North Greene (25-20, 25-20 and 26-24).
“That was a positive,” Chuckey-Doak coach Brandi Verran said. “We struggled with that last year, and it seems like we’ve grown up a little bit this year.”
Having trailed 21-17 in the third set before pulling even, Chuckey-Doak (1-0) faced a set point situation after North Greene’s McKinlee Weems laid down a kill.
But the Lady Black Knights didn’t allow any more points. After a service error and attack error gave Chuckey-Doak a one-point lead, Heidi Buch ended the match with her third kill of the night.
Bailey Fair led the Lady Black Knights with eight kills, eight assists and two service aces. Three of her kills came in the third set, before Hayleigh Hensley’s kill tied the score 23-23.
“Bailey and Heidi really lead us together,” Verran said. “They always seem to pull us through. I’m looking for some more leadership out of those two individuals.”
Chuckey-Doak never trailed in the opening set and led by as many as seven points. A North Greene attack error gave the Lady Black Knights a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Huskies (0-1) briefly took a 10-9 lead in the second set before a 5-0 Chuckey-Doak run, which included two service aces from Faith Yokley. Fair, who served an ace, and Yokley then helped Chuckey-Doak score four straight points to break an 18-18 tie. Another ace from Yokley ended the second set.
Hensley and Yokley combined for three blocks in the match.
“They both really give us that tall depth we need as far as getting up there and getting blocks for us,” Verran said. “Those are huge momentum swings for us.”
Addy Pruitt finished with 12 assists, and Brianna Lowe had a team-high 10 digs for Chuckey-Doak.
Gracie Johnson finished with three service aces and seven kills to lead North Greene in both categories. Mercy Buchanan finished with a team-high eight assists while Grace Buchanan, McKinley Weems and Kennedy Franklin each served two aces.
Monday also marked North Greene’s first match under new head coach Ashley Morrison, who filled the vacancy left by Sam Tarlton over the summer.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak visits South Greene, while North Greene entertains Cherokee on Tuesday night.