JONESBOROUGH — Call it a goal achieved if you want. But to coach Kyle Donahue, it’s simply a byproduct of Chuckey-Doak’s girls improving every day.
For the first time in five years, the Lady Black Knights will play their region quarterfinal game in Lower Afton. Chuckey-Doak earned that right by advancing to the District 1-2A championship game with Thursday’s 45-31 district semifinal win over No. 3 seed Happy Valley at David Crockett.
”Who would’ve thought?” Donahue said.
Of course, Thursday’s win hardly came as a surprise to those who have seen the No. 2 seed Lady Black Knights (17-13) this season. One more win, and Chuckey-Doak will have tripled its win total from last year.
Happy Valley (11-14) didn’t make it easy. The Lady Warriors cut Chuckey-Doak’s lead to 32-31 with four minutes remaining.
But the Lady Black Knights ended the game on a 13-0 run, starting when Saniah Atchison drained her third 3-pointer with 3:43 to play. Atchison then stole the ball and drew a foul, making both free throws.
Taliah Johnson then grabbed another steal and fed Bri Lowe for a transition layup, before Atchison turned another steal into points. Faith Yokley scored twice off turnovers in the final seconds to cap her eight-point effort, matching Kennedy Brown.
“That was great team defense,” Donahue said. “It’s a great testament to their hard work and a great response from our girls. Wasn’t our best game, but we responded and we kept fighting, got where we needed to be.”
The Lady Warriors led only twice, last coming at 14-13 in the second quarter. Chuckey-Doak responded with a 9-0 run which carried over into the third, starting with Hayleigh Hensley’s short jumper. Hensley buried two midrange jumpers and scored all six of her points in the second quarter, which ended with Atchison’s second 3-pointer for a 20-14 halftime lead.
“They’re learning to win. That’s great thing to see,” Donahue said. “Years past they may have folded and not won that game. But their growth in those games set the foundation for these games.”
Marcida Moore led Happy Valley with 11 points. But she fouled out late in the third quarter when Atchison drew a charge. Cayden Anderson joined her in double figures with 10.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 45
HAPPY VALLEY 31
|HV
|5
|9
|9
|8
|—
|31
|C-D
|9
|11
|10
|15
|—
|45
HV (31): Marcida Moore 11, Cayden Anderson 10, Mailey Guy 5, Josephine Zeoli 3, Kadie Bailey 2.
C-D (45): Saniah Atchison 13, Kennedy Brown 8, Faith Yokley 8, Hayleigh Hensley 6, Adyson Ripley 4, Taliah Johnson 2, Courtnee Jones 2, Bri Lowe 2.
3-pointers: C-D 3 (Atchison 3); HV 2 (Anderson, Zeoli).
UP NEXT
South Greene and Chuckey-Doak meet Monday for the District 1-2A championship at 7:30 p.m.
West Greene and Happy Valley play for third place at 6 p.m. All four teams have advanced to the Region 1-2A tournament, South Greene and Chuckey-Doak both having clinched home games for the quarterfinal round.