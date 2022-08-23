BAILEYTON — Don’t judge West Greene by its individual stat sheet. The Lady Buffaloes’ resolve spoke for itself Monday night.
West Greene withstood an intense third set which went into extra points, defeating North Greene 3-0 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium (25-18, 25-22 and 28-26).
Twice, West Greene (3-5) faced a set-point situation in the third set. Both times, the Lady Buffs kept their composure. After a service error by North Greene (2-4) tied the score, Maddie Bryant delivered a service ace for a 27-26 lead. An attack error then ended the contest.
“We played like a team tonight,” West Greene coach Raven Borie said. “They didn’t give up when they got down, and that’s something we’ve done in the past, not been able to fight back.”
But these Lady Buffs did. Kills by Taylor Lawson and Cassidy Hill, along with a Bryant block had put West Greene ahead 23-20 in the third set before the Lady Huskies scored four straight points. Mercy Buchanan followed a Gracie Johnson kill with two service aces, and another Johnson kill put North Greene ahead 26-25.
West Greene trailed only once in the opening set. Lawson’s ace and Morgan Brown’s kill helped the Lady Buffs break an 8-8 tie with six straight points. The lead never dipped below four points, and a net violation ended the first period.
After a Madi Brown ace, she and Macy Ricker each slammed a kill to start the second set ahead 7-1 before North Greene rallied. But the Lady Buffs never fell behind despite being tied five times.
“Our big thing tonight was communication; we’d not been doing that very well early on in the season,” Borie said. “I told them that’s an area we’re going to have to pick up if we want to improve.”
Tied 20-20, West Greene scored four straight points before Lawson’s kill ended the second frame.
Lawson and Kinsley Ellenburg both finished with five kills while Madi Brown, Morgan Brown, Bryant and Ellenburg served two aces apiece. Madi Brown had a team-high 17 digs, Morgan Brown had 16 and Bryant seven along with 15 assists. Madi and Morgan Brown combined for five kills.
“I’ve been telling them to stay aggressive, and they did a good job taking a lot more swings and having a lot more intensity with the ball rather than just sending balls over,” Borie said. “I’ve told our setters just keep in mind everybody should be ready to hit. Maddie’s done a good job doing that.”
Buchanan served five aces to go with 14 assists for North Greene. McKinlee Weems and Rhiley Henry recorded six kills apiece with a combined three service aces. Johnson served five aces with three kills, and Grace Buchanan had two aces with two assists.
UP NEXT
West Greene hosts district rival Grainger, while North Greene travels to Cosby on Tuesday.
SATURDAY
NORTH GREENE SPLITS AT HOME
North Greene went down in straight sets before taking down Cosby in Saturday’s tri-match at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
The Lady Huskies dropped a three-set decision to Heritage (25-22, 23-25 and 10-15).
Gracie Johnson smacked five kills and served an ace, McKinlee Weems had four kills and Rhiley Henry served four aces along with three kills. Matti Phillips added three service aces, with Mercy Buchanan totaling nine assists.
The Lady Huskies rebounded with a 2-0 win against Cosby (25-16 and 25-14).
Johnson smacked a team-high four kills, while Loren Blevins added five assists and a team-high four service aces. Phillips served three aces, Henry and Weems both had two and Grace Buchanan had two assists.