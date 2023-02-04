MOSHEIM — If it really is true that the team that plays best at tournament time is the one who is hottest heading into the postseason, the other teams in District 1-2A would be wise to keep an eye out for the Johnson County Longhorns.
After knocking off Chuckey-Doak last week, the Longhorns went to overtime before escaping West Greene’s Jimmy Jones Gymnasium with a 58-51 victory Friday night and seem to be playing about as well as anybody as the district tournament is set in just two weeks at David Crockett High School.
The win by the Longhorns gained them a split of the league twin-bill as the Buffs closed out their regular season conference slate. The Lady Buffs earned a hard-fought 71-63 victory in the opener.
OVERTIME THRILLER
It was a long night at West Greene as games began later than scheduled when Johnson County’s team bus broke down on the way from Mountain City and they were forced to wait for a ride to Mosheim.
But the large crowd got their money’s worth, as both contests were highly competitive with the boys going through a host of lead changes throughout before the Longhorns hit 7-of-8 free throws in the extra period to get a victory and improve to 11-10 on the year, 3-4 in the conference. They have one league game left, a makeup at Happy Valley on Tuesday.
West Greene, with the loss, drops to 13-17 on the season and finishes league play with a break-even 4-4 worksheet.
Johnson County post Conner Simcox scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Longhorns, including eight points in the critical fourth period. Dalton Robinson was just a step back with 18 points and a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line, including four straight with the game on the line in the OT.
West Greene’s Leyton Frye continued his high-scoring ways with 25 points, but fouled out with 1:44 left in overtime with the score tied at 49-49. Fellow senior Ethan Turner finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds, but struggled mightily at the free throw line on the night.
There were a total of nine lead changes in the third quarter after Johnson County took a 22-21 lead to the locker rooms at intermission. Neither team could put any distance between them and their opponent. The final score was the largest advantage of the night. West Greene got up by five in the first quarter before the Horns rallied in the second to go up by six at 20-14 midway through the second frame.
Frye got loose in the third and scored 10 of his 25 points to keep the Buffs hanging around as the lead kept changing hands and the score was tied at 37-37 going into the fourth.
The score was tied six times down the stretch. West Greene held a 45-43 lead on Turner’s putback of a missed shot with 3:55 left, but the Horns got even at 45 on a bucket inside from Simcox, then a layup from Robinson boosted them to a 47-45 lead.
Frye’s basket at the 1:30 mark tied it at 47, then a shot by Simcox gave JC the lead back at 49-47 with 1:08 left. After a West Greene miss, the Longhorns missed the front end of a one-plus with 30 seconds to go, and West Greene’s Frye was fouled driving to the basket with :08 left. He made both free throws to knot the score, and Johnson County could not get off a decent shot before the buzzer sounded ending regulation.
West Greene got the OT tip but missed on two field goal attempts. Johnson County turned the ball over with 2:37 left, but the Buffs missed again. Frye fouled out of the game with his fifth personal, and Robinson made both free tosses at the 1:44 mark to put the visitors up 51-49. A WG turnover was followed by a free throw by Connor Pierce to make it 52-49.
Turner was fouled driving through traffic for a layup, but missed the free throw as the score stood 52-51. Two free tosses from Simcox upped the lead to 54-51, and the Buffs missed on a possible tying 3-pointer. Robinson got the ball and was fouled, again converting both free tosses for a 56-51 lead with 19 seconds to go and basically ended West Greene’s hopes.
JOHNSON COUNTY 58
WEST GREENE 51
|JC
|11
|11
|15
|12
|9
|—
|58
|WG
|13
|8
|16
|12
|2
|—
|51
JC (58): Pierce 7, Lawson 2, Dalton Robinson 18, Connor Simcox 20, West 2, Dickens 3, Pausek 6.
WG (51): McCamey 4, Leyton Frye 25, Wampler 9, Ethan Turner 13.
3-pointers: JC 3 (Robinson 2, Dickens). WG 3 (Frye 2, Wampler).
LADY BUFFS CHALK UP WIN
West Greene and Johnson County could very well meet again in the opening round of the district tournament, and the Lady Buffs assured themselves of a home berth for that play-in game with the 71-63 win over the Longhorns.
It was a terrific night for Madi Brown, Kinsley Ellenburg and Taylor Lawson. Brown finished with 22 points, Ellenburg scored 20 and had a double-double with 10 rebounds, while Lawson came up huge on the backboards, scoring 14 points and grabbing a whopping 19 rebounds, a figure that sort of stunned Coach Betsy Shaw.
“She (Lawson) got a lot of second and third shots, and that was huge for us,” coach Shaw said. “I thought the girls played really hard and they were tired of losing. We figured it would be a high-scoring game because it was up there (at Johnson County). We don’t press a whole lot like we did tonight and I think we got a little tired at times, but it was a good win for us.”
Desiree Robinson came off the bench to lead the Lady Longhorns with 20 points, while Aubree Glenn scored 13. Brookanna Hutchins had nine points and 10 rebounds.
The game was tight until the fourth quarter when West Greene gained a little breathing room. They led 15-12 after one quarter but settled for a 25-25 halftime tie.
Madi Brown scored only three points in the first half, but her offense was big in the second half as she knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 19 to finish with her game best 22. Ellenburg was the first half propeller, scoring 13 of her 20 points in the opening two periods.
West Greene broke a 35-35 tie when Brown swished in a long one to go up 38-35, and they never trailed again. Brown also tossed in a 3-pointer as the third quarter ended, boosting her team to a 51-44 lead.
The Lady Buffs went up by eight early in the fourth, but Johnson County made one last gasp run, closing it to 58-55 on a three-point play by Robinson with five minutes left.
Lawson answered with a power layup, but a 3-pointer by Aubrie Baird cut the gap to 60-58 with 4:16 left. West Greene regained the momentum on a 3-point play by Ellenburg and two foul shots from Brown to improve the lead to 65-58, and Johnson County could get no closer than four the rest of the way.
The Buffs improve to 6-25, 2-6 in the league, while Johnson County is 6-18, 0-7.
West Greene has two home games remaining on the regular season agenda: vs. Knox Gibbs on Tuesday and vs. Daniel Boone on Thursday.
WEST GREENE 71
JOHNSON COUNTY 63
|JC
|12
|13
|19
|19
|—
|63
|WG
|15
|10
|26
|20
|—
|71
JC (63): Gentry 3, Aubree Glenn 13, Green 7, Hutchins 9, Baird 9, Desiree Robinson 20, Thompson 2.
WG (71): Madi Brown 22, Taylor Lawson 14, Bryant 3, Kinsley Ellenburg 20, Ripley 5, Reagan 2.
|3-pointers: JC 8 (Baird 3, Robinson 2, Gentry, Glenn, Green). WG 9 (Brown 5, Ellenburg 2, Ellis, Bryant).