West Greene Middle’s Erica Davis (33) and Chuckey-Doak Middle’s Isabelle Karriker (30) battle for a loose ball during Monday’s game.
Chuckey-Doak Middle’s Ryland Grindstaff (2) pulls down a rebound during Monday’s game at West Greene Middle.
Chuckey-Doak’s Tralyn Southerland (32) tries to score while West Greene’s Payton Norton (23), Joie Shipley (44) and Journey Lamons (12) defend.
West Greene’s Aleea Aiken (1) pulls up for a jump shot while Chuckey-Doak’s Gabby Atchison (23) defends.
Chuckey-Doak’s Rylee Rawlings (31) pulls down a tough rebound.
West Greene’s Joie Shipley (44) blocks a shot by Chuckey-Doak’s Jayden Myers (1).
111522 GIRLS 5
Chuckey-Doak’s Shane Cook (10) passes the ball ahead to Jaime Hernandez.
West Greene’s Tytus Shelton (30) and Chuckey-Doak’s Kaine Ricker (12) battle for a rebound.
West Greene’s Skylar Thornburg (3) tries to dribble around Chuckey-Doak’s Jaime Hernandez (14) and Shane Cook (10).
Chuckey-Doak’s Bradley Caldwell (15) goes up for a shot.