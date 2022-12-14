The West Greene Buffaloes, both girls and boys, were teams in search of a big win to hopefully turn the tide against some bad luck that has come their way lately, and they got just that with a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Unaka Rangers Tuesday night at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
The Buff boys earned a 71-66 win in a contest they never trailed and led by as many as 17 in the first half before the Rangers made a late run to make things interesting.
The Lady Buffs trailed only once in the first quarter and led the remainder of the way, pulling away late to grab a 50-39 verdict.
West Greene is home again Thursday to take on Washburn.
BUFF BOYS DON’T PANIC
Unaka used a strong fourth quarter to close in on the Buffs, getting a big deficit down to only three points with two minutes left on the clock. But the Buffs didn’t panic, pulled the ball out into a spread offense to kill the clock, and staved off the visitors to improve to 4-8 on the year. Unaka falls to 1-10.
“We didn’t panic, and it was good to see how we handled their pressure there late,” said Coach Allen Tolliver of the Buffs. “They made a good run. They are physical. But it sure helps to have someone like Ethan (Turner) out there in the middle to sort of set things up when you are trying to take care of the ball. It was a good win for our team.”
Senior Leyton Frye continued his solid play on offense by scoring 29 points in the game, while Turner scored 15 and was high man on the boards with 11.
“It’s been like that about every game with Ethan,” the coach said. “He works so hard on the boards. And Unaka has a couple of boys that will really test you inside with their strength, and that No. 35 (Joe Z Blamo) is a hard matchup because he drives the ball and finishes well inside.”
The Buffs finished with four players in double figure scoring. Junior Mason McCamey had 11 as did junior Evan Dearinger.
“I thought Dearinger had a really good game,” Tolliver said. “He was strong on defense and that’s something we’ve really worked hard on with him.”
West Greene jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game before the Rangers got it going and closed to 16-10 by the horn. They used a 6-2 run in the first two minutes of the second to cut the Buff lead to 18-16, but Tolliver whistled for time out and the team responded.
Turner knocked down a three from the corner, and after a Unaka turnover, Frye threaded the needle from the perimeter for another trey and the lead jumped to eight. The Buffs settled for a 35-26 halftime advantage.
The home team came out gunning in the third quarter, as 3-pointers by Turner and McCamey were followed by two buckets from Frye and the 10-2 spurt put West Greene in front 45-28.
But Unaka got Landon Ramsey going and he and Marcus Shoemaker worked hard on the boards to cut it to 45-35 before the Buffs jumped to a 54-40 lead by the quarter’s end.
Blanco, who led the Rangers with 24 points, and Ramsey, who had 21, tried to take over the game down the stretch and a driving layup by Blanco had the visitors within 61-58 with 3:38 left.
McCamey recorded two big baskets as the Buffs kept pace. Down 68-64 with under a minute left, the Rangers were called for an intentional foul and Connor Campbell got two free throws, plus the Buffs retained possession and Campbell was fouled and hit another free toss to improve the lead to 71-64 and two late free throws by Unaka were not enough.
Score by quarters:
Unaka 10 16 14 26 — 66
West Greene 16 19 19 17 — 71
UNAKA (66): Wilson 9, Douglas 0, Joe Z Blanco 24, Landon Ramsey 21, Shoemaker 9, Lewis 1, Powell 2.
WEST GREENE (71): Campbell 5, Mason McCamey 11, Leyton Frye 29, Wampler 0, Ethan Turner 15, Dearinger 11.
LADY BUFFS EARN WIN
With starter Morgan Brown injured in Monday’s game at Knox Gibbs, Coach Betsy Shaw’s Lady Buffs were down one player but got a solid defensive performance and handled the Lady Rangers 50-39.
“It was tough losing Morgan, but we really needed to get a win,” Coach Shaw said as her team improved to 3-11. “We’ve been playing a lot of close games and we needed somebody to step up. I think we did that. It seemed every time Unaka was threatening to make a run somebody would make a play for us, and that was good to see.”
Senior Madi Brown led the way with 18 points while Maddie Bryant scored 11 and Breanna Ellis added 10. Kinsley Ellenburg came up big in the fourth quarter, scoring all seven of her points in that frame. Taylor Lawson tallied only one bucket but yanked off 10 rebounds, while Ellenburg was also stout around the rim with nine boards.
The Rangers have a scoring machine in Lyndie Ramsey, who finished with 22 points. Emma Taylor added 11 but they didn’t get much more help on offense. Ramsey had 12 rebounds to go along with her 22 points.
The Buffs led 10-8 at the first rest stop, but a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer from Ellis and back-to-back layups by Brown after steals gave West Greene some breathing room at 17-8. They were able to maintain that 9-point cushion, 23-14, at intermission.
Up 28-19 with 4:35 left in the third, the Buffs got a 3-pointer from Brown and buckets from Bryant and Lawson to go up 35-22.
Unaka never got closer than nine points in the fourth quarter.
Score by quarters:
Unaka 8 6 10 15 — 39
West Greene 10 13 12 15 — 50
Unaka (39): Lyndie Ramsey 22, Emma Taylor 11, Harrell 0, Dugger 4, H. Taylor 2.
West Greene (50): Breanna Ellis 10, Madie Brown 18, Lawson 2, Ellenburg 7, Riipley 2, Maddie Bryant 11.