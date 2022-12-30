Betsy Shaw wasn’t about to discourage Breanna Ellis from firing away.
The senior couldn’t seem to miss, especially in the fourth quarter. Ellis pulled up from 3-point range with one minute left and her team ahead two points. So of course, it went in.
And it proved to be the difference Friday morning, as West Greene finished the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic victorious over Chuckey-Doak for the second straight year, this time 55-54.
Ellis’ third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter gave the Lady Buffaloes (4-15) a 55-50 lead. In fact, all five of West Greene’s fourth-quarter baskets came from 3-point range, where the Lady Buffs shot 59% for the game (13-of-22).
“We finally had a good shooting team game,” Shaw said. “It was a fun game. It’s more fun to come out on the other end of it (against Chuckey-Doak).”
West Greene had lost its previous two games to Chuckey-Doak (8-8) this season, including a 40-38 heartbreaker in the Hardee’s Classic.
And the Lady Black Knights didn’t fold this time either. Saniah Atchison hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to make it a one-point game. After turning the ball over with 7.8 seconds to play, West Greene prevented Chuckey-Doak from getting a good look as time ran out.
Ellis went 4-of-6 from deep and finished with 14 points. Madi Brown also scored 14 while grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double.
“Madi likes to rebound, so that’s a good stat for her,” Shaw said. “She works hard on offense, and she’s been trying to do better about working on her defense.”
Taylor Lawson grabbed seven rebounds and scored four points, and Brown dished out a team-high three assists.
Hailey Ripley and Maddie Bryant both scored all of their points from 3-point range. Ripley, who hit from deep three times in the second quarter, finished with 12 points and Bryant had nine. Both players made a 3 in the fourth quarter.
Brown scored 12 of her points in the first half to help West Greene lead 30-26 at the break.
Chuckey-Doak rallied to take a 42-40 lead going to the fourth, before Bryant’s 3 gave West Greene the lead for good at 49-48.
Atchison made four 3s and led the Lady Black Knights with four assists and a game-high 16 points, along with six rebounds. Faith Yokley grabbed a team-high nine boards to go with her six points. Tavyn Southerland scored nine points, and Kennedy Brown seven.
West Greene shot 19-of-39 (49%) overall, while the Lady Black Knights went 23-of-60 (38%) from the field and 6-of-17 from deep. Chuckey-Doak actually won the turnover battle 18-9.
UP NEXT
Both teams return to their home courts Tuesday. West Greene hosts Unicoi County, and Chuckey-Doak entertains North Greene.