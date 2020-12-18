NEW TAZEWELL — The West Greene girls played well enough on the defensive end to get the win on Friday night, but it seemed their shooting was still quarantined in a 37-29 loss to Claiborne.
“Our defense tonight was a lot better than it has been,” West Greene coach Betsy Shaw said. “You should be able to win ball games when you hold a team to 37 points. But we’re struggling to score right now. We shot 22 percent. We weren’t able to get the ball into the post tonight. That is where we typically score, but we didn’t have much of a post presence tonight.”
This week was West Greene’s first week back from a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 within the program, and Shaw feels that her team still has a long way to go to get back into the form they need to be in.
A 45-39 loss to Washburn on Thursday was West Greene’s first game since Nov. 27.
“We are having a hard time getting back into the swing of things after being away for two weeks,” Shaw said. “We had been building and getting a little better each week, and now it is like we resettled. Oh, it’s hard taking two weeks off in the middle of the season.”
It took over four minutes for Claiborne to score for the first time on Friday night. But as good as the Lady Buffs were playing on defense, by the time the Lady Bulldogs did score the game was tied 2-2.
Claiborne pulled out to an 8-3 lead with 1:46 left in the opening quarter when Hannah Fugate hit a runner from the baseline.
Megan Daniels closed the quarter with a floater that closed the gap to 10-7.
In the second quarter, West Greene tied the game three times. First 11-11 when Kinsley Ellenburg made two at the charity stripe, then 12-12 when Taylor Lawson made a single free throw and finally 14-14 on a layup by Tayli Rader.
Claiborne’s Macie Sumner then scored four points in the final 42 seconds of the first half to give the Lady Bulldogs an 18-14 lead.
Early in the third quarter, Claiborne’s Hailey Sexton sank a pair a 3-pointers to create the first separation of the night at 24-16.
West Greene cut the lead to 26-21 when Daniels drove the lane for a layup with 4:55 left in the quarter.
The Lady Buffaloes continued to make stops and get opportunities at the other end, but the shots were not falling as the quarter closed with Claiborne leading 30-23.
In the fourth quarter, West Greene’s comeback hope never materialized as the short rotation ran out of gas.
Fugate scored six in the quarter, four at the foul line, to keep Claiborne in front to the finish.
Sumner was the only player in double figures on Friday as she scored 13 points for Claiborne. Daniels led West Greene with nine points.
Friday’s was a makeup game for the West Greene girls. The West Greene boys played Claiborne on Dec. 11 and won 60-54.
West Greene 7 7 9 6 — 29
Claiborne 10 8 12 7 — 37
West Greene: Daniels 9, Rader 8, Ellenburg 6, Lawson 4, Jones 2.
Claiborne: Sumner 13, Fugate 8, Sexton 7,Walker 6, Myatt 3.