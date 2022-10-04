AFTON — Raven Borie never had to worry about West Greene’s energy level Monday night.
The No. 3 seed Lady Buffaloes came out swinging and rolled to a 25-6, 25-10, 25-16 victory over No. 6 Claiborne in their District 2-2A tournament opener at Chuckey-Doak.
West Greene, now 13-12, advances to the semifinals of the single-elimination tourney and will play No. 2 seed Grainger at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chuckey-Doak.
West Greene split with Grainger in two regular season meetings.
After scoring the first three points against Claiborne, West Greene put together a 6-0 run for a 12-2 lead in the opening set.
Claiborne cut the score to 12-5, but the Lady Buffaloes scored 10 straight points before allowing another.
“The girls know each and every game could be their last game,” Borie said. “They’re playing with a little bit more energy with that in mind.”
Kinsley Ellenburg led the Lady Buffaloes with 10 kills and six service aces along with a pair of blocks. Three of her aces came during West Greene’s 13-1 run to end the first set, and Ellenburg opened the second set with a kill and another ace to help open a 4-0 lead.
A 5-0 run gave the Lady Buffaloes a 10-2 lead, which gradually grew from there.
“That’s one thing we wanted to work on tonight was being very aggressive and speeding up our offense,” Borie said. "I think we did a good job of that. We’re going to have to carry that over into tomorrow’s game and any other future games we have.”
Morgan Brown, Cassidy Hill, Macy Ricker and Taylor Lawson finished with four kills each, with Brown and Maddie Bryant each serving four aces. Bryant also tallied 24 assists.
West Greene trailed only once, 2-1 in the third set. But after Ellenburg’s kill and Brown’s ace, the Lady Buffs led the remainder of the match.
Claiborne stayed within 9-7 before a 5-0 West Greene run, which featured a Lawson and a Breanna Ellis ace. Brown later served back-to-back aces for a 19-9 lead, and back-to-back kills by Ellenburg made it 22-13. A set-point ace by Ellis ended the match.
CHEROKEE 3
CHUCKEY-DOAK 1
For the second straight year, Chuckey-Doak suffered a season-ending upset in the District 2-2A tournament.
No. 5 seed Cherokee defeated the No. 4 Lady Black Knights in Monday’s opening match 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13.
Cherokee will play regular season champion Greeneville in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chuckey-Doak. Greeneville defeated Cherokee twice during the regular season.
Chuckey-Doak seized the early momentum against Cherokee as Kendra Key and Bailey Fair both laid down a kill with Addy Pruitt serving two straight aces. But an 8-0 run gave the Lady Chiefs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish at 12-7.
Fair closed the gap to 23-22 with three consecutive service aces before the Lady Chiefs won the opener set on an attack error.
Two kills by Heidi Buch helped Chuckey-Doak take an 8-2 lead in the second set. Her ace made it 12-6 before a 5-0 Cherokee run. But Chuckey-Doak didn’t lose the lead. Kills by Hayleigh Hensley, Buch and Pruitt helped Chuckey-Doak pull even in the match.
Buch slammed two kills to rally the Lady Black Knights in the third set, before two Faith Yokley aces and another Hensley’s kill gave Chuckey-Doak a 14-10 lead.
But trailing 16-14, Cherokee rallied with four straight points and a 10-1 run before winning the set.
Nicole Bradley, a thorn in Chuckey-Doak’s side all night, opened the fourth set with a kill and two aces, before Olivia Sanders’ ace put the Lady Chiefs up 9-3.
Chuckey-Doak never got closer than four points after that, the last coming at 16-12 following kills by Yokley, Fair and Anna Lee Seaton. Leah Lipe’s block ended the match.