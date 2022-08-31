MOSHEIM — Sweeping a county rival is fun, but West Greene might be hard pressed to top Tuesday’s triumph.
Despite dropping the opening two frames, the second on extra points, the Lady Buffaloes took the last three sets to defeat District 2-2A rival Cherokee 18-25, 28-30, 25-17, 25-20, 15-5 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Maddie Bryant dished out 19 assists to go with her 12 digs and two service aces to lead West Greene (6-6, 2-1 District 2-2A). Madi Brown finished with 30 digs, while Morgan Brown had 29 and two aces. Both recorded two kills as did Macy Ricker, who served one ace.
Kinsley Ellenburg led West Greene in kills with six, while Taylor Lawson had four along with two blocks.
The Lady Buffs welcome district rival Claiborne to Mosheim on Thursday.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 3 SOUTH GREENE 2
KINGSPORT — It took a Class AAA opponent, but defending Class A state champion tasted its first defeat Tuesday night.
But even that didn’t come with ease, as Dobyns-Bennett won in five sets 18-25, 26-24, 25-14, 27-29 and 15-9.
Lady Rebels dropped to 13-1 with the loss, having won 3-0 at Sullivan East on Monday, while D-B improved to 5-2.
South Greene entertains Happy Valley for its district opener Monday on Rebel Hill.
GIRLS SOCCER UNIVERSITY HIGH 10 WEST GREENE 0
JOHNSON CITY — University High's Carmen Ellis scored four goals.
Amia Dixson scored twice for the Lady Buccaneers (4-0, 1-0 District 1-A), who visit Chuckey-Doak in a first-place conference battle on Tuesday. Four other players found the back of the net once.
West Greene (0-5, 0-2) travels to Sullivan East Thursday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEST GREENE FALLS
West Greene Middle School dropped a 42-0 decision at Church Hill on Tuesday night, as the Buffaloes played two days early due to Thursday’s high school football action.
The Buffaloes return to Jim Sauceman Field on Thursday, Sept. 8, to host Bulls Gap.