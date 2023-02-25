ALCOA — The West Greene Lady Buffaloes had their season come to an end in a 72-19 loss to the Alcoa Lady Tornadoes in the quarterfinals of the Region 1-2A girls basketball tournament on Friday night.
West Greene ends its season at 9-28. Alcoa, now 29-4 this season after reaching the Class 2A state final four a year ago, will play South Greene in the region semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at David Crockett High School.
Alcoa scored the first seven points of the game and led 25-11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Buffs got somewhat untracked when they drained three straight 3-pointers – one beyond NBA range from Maddie Bryant – in the final seconds of the period.
West Greene's offensive outburst was fleeting, though, as Alcoa forced turnovers on the Lady Buffs' first 12 possessions of the second quarter and held the Lady Buffs scoreless in the period while surging to a 43-11 lead at halftime.
West Greene finished the game with 32 turnovers, while Alcoa had just four.
Madi Brown and Kinsley Ellenburg each scored seven points for West Greene. Bryant finished with three and Taylor Lawson had two.
In addition to Bryant's long 3-pointer, Brown and Ellenburg each knocked down one.
Alcoa's Karli Haworth led all scorers with 16 points. Gwen Carroll added 14 points and Amelia Pfeiffier had 12 for the Lady Tornadoes, who had nine players score.
Alcoa hit six 3-pointers – four by Haworth, one by Bella Daugherty and one by Ivey Brewster.