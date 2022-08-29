MOSHEIM — West Greene setter Maddie Bryant isn’t short of options when on the attack this year.
Bryant and the Lady Buffaloes kept their county rival guessing Monday night, as West Greene earned its second 3-0 win over North Greene this season 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
For the match, Bryant dished out 12 assists and served a team-best six aces.
“She’s done a great job spreading the ball … that’s good to keep the other team on their toes,” West Greene coach Raven Borie said. “We have some different hitters, back row and front row. She does a good job of putting it in different places instead of going to the same person. Nice to have that versatility there.”
The versatility helped West Greene (5-6) score the first six points of the third set. After a back-row kill by Madi Brown, Kinsley Ellenburg and Morgan Brown slammed kills from the front.
Ellenburg’s team-high eighth kill and service ace made it 22-16, before Breanna Ellis followed Taylor Lawson’s kill with another ace to end the match.
Lawson smacked five kills and served two aces to go with six digs. Morgan Brown had 10 digs and five kills, while Madi Brown totaled 15 digs with two service aces.
“They’ve really come a long way as far as playing with more confidence,” Borie said. “Morgan is definitely a playmaker. She’s smart with the ball, sees the floor well … I’m pretty confident when the ball goes her way.”
Back-to-back Lawson aces and a Morgan Brown kill finished a 6-0 run in the first set and built an 18-9 lead. Ellenburg’s set-point kill gave West Greene a 1-0 lead.
Lawson then killed two straight in the second set for a 10-5 lead, before serving an ace to make it 15-7. The Lady Buffs scored the last four points of the second set, ending with Macy Ricker’s block and a North Greene attack error.
Gracie Johnson had six kills, and McKinlee Weems five to lead the Lady Huskies (4-5). Rhiley Henry served two aces with four kills. Mercy Buchanan tallied 14 assists with one kill, while she and Grace Buchanan each served an ace. Kennedy Franklin and Hannah Miller combined for three kills.
A Henry kill closed the gap to 15-10 in the second set, but North Greene got within five points only once more.
The Lady Huskies pulled closer in the third set, as kills by Johnson and Henry along with Grace Buchanan’s ace made it 12-10. But North Greene couldn’t get any closer.
UP NEXT
West Greene hosts district rival Cherokee on Tuesday.
North Greene returns home Thursday to host Cedar View Christian.