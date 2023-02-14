An obvious goal of any basketball team heading into the season is to make it through your district tournament and advance to the regional.
West Greene’s Lady Buffs accomplished that feat Tuesday night at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium, opening up the District 1-2A Basketball Tournament with a hard-earned 70-63 win over the Johnson County Lady Longhorns in an elimination game.
“Nothing comes easy, does it?” West Greene coach Betsy Shaw said after her squad had opened up the game like gangbusters to lead by as many as 21 points in the first half, only to see Johnson County storm back in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to six before finally succumbing.
“Getting in this play-in game was not one of our goals,” Shaw said, “but we got ourselves into this situation and had to work for everything we got tonight. The goal is to make it to the regionals, and we’re in. Now we’ve got only one day to prepare for South Greene.”
The win Tuesday night moved the Buffs to the district semifinal round on Thursday at 6 p.m. against top seed and regular season conference champ South Greene. The remainder of the district tourney will be staged at David Crockett High in Jonesboro. The second semifinal on Thursday has No. 2 seed Chuckey-Doak going against No. 3 seed Happy Valley, with the winners of the semis meeting Saturday for the championship.
All four teams have advanced to the Region 1-2A event, which will also be played at David Crockett the following week.
The foul-marred game with Johnson County was very similar to the last time these two teams met in the regular season at West Greene, with the Buffs picking up the win.
“There were so many free throws,” Shaw smiled. “It’s been high scoring games each time we played in the regular season, and this one was no different.”
It was a big night for senior Kinsley Ellenburg, who dropped in 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Taylor Lawson scored 18 and yanked down 10 rebounds for a double-double, and Madi Brown survived a gimpy ankle to score 17.
Brookanna Hutchins was the top scorer in the game, leading Johnson County with 28 points and 16 rebounds, getting a lot of second chance points with her work on the offensive glass. Sierra Green hit four 3-pointers and scored 19, all in the second half, and Desiree Robinson hit double figures with 11.
It appeared early as if this one was going to be easy. West Greene hit 7-of-14 shots from the field, including 5-of-6 from 3-point land, and never made a single first quarter turnover as they bolted to a 23-4 first quarter advantage.
The Longhorns made only 1-of-11 from the field in the quarter and turned the ball over seven times to fall behind big.
Brown hit two early threes to get the Buffs off and running, while Bre Ellis hit two more. Brown’s bad ankle turned out to be a non-factor.
“She was hurting,” Shaw said. “But she wasn’t coming out. The girls really wanted to win tonight. I think both teams played like they really wanted to win this one.”
Johnson County played much better in the second frame, cutting down on their turnovers and some shots began to fall. Still, with a minute left in the half, the Buffs lead had reached 21 points at 39-18 before they settled for a 39-20 advantage at the horn.
The Longhorns, who close their season with a 6-19 mark, showed when the second half started that they did not intend to roll over and play dead. They scored eight straight to start the third quarter, controlling the backboards and getting tremendous work from their post Hutchins, to cut the gap to 39-28.
Ellenburg then stopped the bleeding by nailing a clutch three from out front, and her squad then went on an 8-0 run to get the lead back to 19 points at 47-28.
But again the Horns rallied, this time behind Sierra Green who hit three straight from behind the arc to get her team back within striking distance at 55-43, and the final quarter started with West Greene up by a 57-45 mark.
Johnson County closed it to eight at 60-52 when Peyton Gentry hit two straight driving to the hoop. But again Madi Brown, who hadn’t scored since the opening quarter, brought some life back to the Buffs by hitting a long one from the corner with 4:10 to go.
Another three by Green with three minutes left got the Horns to within six at 65-59, but Ellenburg converted three of four free throws over the next half minute to pull WG up by a 68-59 margin.
Johnson County lost three starters to five personal fouls in the final two minutes, and West Greene could not put away the Horns as they missed four straight from the foul line.
A layup by Hutchins with 1:05 left cut the score to 70-53, and neither team would score another point the rest of the way.
The Buffs head to the district semis with an 8-26 record.
JOHNSON COUNTY (63): Gentry 8, Glenn 0, Sierra Green 14, Brookanna Hutcins 28, Baird 0, Desiree Robinson 11, Thompson 2.
WEST GREENE (70): Ellis 6, Madi Brown 17, Taylor Lawson 18, Bryant 2, Kinsley Ellenburg 22, Ripley 2, Reagan 1, Jordan 2.
3-Point Goals: JC—5 (Green 4, Robinson). WG—8 (Brown 3, Ellenburg 3, Ellis 2).
Score by quarters:
Johnson County 4 16 25 18 — 63
West Greene 23 16 18 13 — 70