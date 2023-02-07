PREP BASKETBALL Lady Buffs Win In OT, Frye Goes Off For West Greene Feb 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOSHEIM — The pressure-packed situation evidently didn’t rattle Maddie Bryant.Five seconds remained on the fourth-quarter clock when Bryant sank three free throws to force overtime, where West Greene defeated Gibbs 69-62 Tuesday night at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.Bryant made two more foul shots in the extra frame and finished 7-of-7 at the foul line, part of her 16-point effort for West Greene (7-25).Madi Brown led the Lady Buffaloes with 22 points. After making her third 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, Brown made a field goal and two more foul shots in overtime.Kinsley Ellenburg made two baskets and two free throws in overtime to cap her 19-point night.Taylor Lawson made three first-quarter field goals and finished with 10 points, and Hailey Ripley scored her two points in overtime.West Greene trailed 29-26 at the half and 43-42 entering the fourth quarter before rallying.Dakota Large and Brenna Taylor led Gibbs (8-18) with 16 and 12 points respectively.FRYE DROPS 37Leyton Frye shot 15-of-27 from the floor and finished with 37 points, leading the Buffaloes to a 79-68 triumph over Gibbs in Tuesday’s nightcap at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.He drained two 3-pointers in the second quarter to give him 16 first-half points, before adding six more field goals in his 15-point third quarter.Ethan Turner also hit double figures with 17 points, 14 coming in the first half including two 3-pointers.Austin Wampler hit a pair of 3s and scored eight points. Mason McCamey added six, Conner Campbell had five including a 3-pointer, Dawson Daniels four and Evan Dearinger two.West Greene (14-17) trailed by one after the first quarter but took a 39-29 halftime lead, which grew to 63-47 entering the fourth quarter.Zack Turner scored 21 points for Gibbs (13-13), with Bryson Palmer and Braden Graves both adding 14.UP NEXTWest Greene welcomes Daniel Boone Thursday to end the regular season. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Relatives Say Body Found In Cornfield Is Missing Teenager Belk Transforms Local Store Into First Outlet GPD, TBI Investigate Body Found In Cornfield Burger Shack Serves Up A Slice Of Bean Barn Kinsey Burchett Crowned Miss East Tennessee; Mylee Doty Named Miss East TN Outstanding Teen