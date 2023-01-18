NEWPORT — Once again, Greeneville’s girls rallied to victory over Cocke County.
The seventh-ranked Lady Devils trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter before rallying past the home team 64-60 on Tuesday night.
Lindy Carter and Lauren Bailey each scored 16 points to lead the Lady Devils (16-5, 4-0 District 2-3A), combining for 20 points in the second half.
Tambryn Ellenburg, who scored six points, and Bailey both hit from 3-point range twice with Carter and Kyla Jobe each making one triple.
Five players scored during Greeneville’s pivotal fourth quarter, with Anna Shaw converting two and-ones to finish with nine points. Chloe Marsh added eight, Jobe had five and Dalaina Martin had four.
Greeneville, which went 10-of-11 from the foul line as a team, led 31-28 at the half before Cocke County (11-8, 2-1) rallied in the third.
Blake Clevenger made four field goals in the fourth quarter and matched Paige Niethammer for a game-high 17 points. Addison McNealy added 10 for the Lady Red.
BOYS GREENEVILLE 58 COCKE COUNTY 37
Greeneville’s boys used the long ball to break open a tight game in the third quarter, eventually taking down the Fighting Cocks.
All six of Greeneville’s 3-point baskets came in the third period — three from Jayquan Price, two from Adjatay Dabbs and one from Hayden Goad. The triples helped turn a 20-19 halftime lead into a 40-29 advantage entering the fourth.
Dabbs went 8-of-10 at the foul line and led the Greene Devils (12-10, 4-0 District 2-3A) with 18 points.
Price added 11 points and Trey Thompson scored 10. Kameron Lester had eight, Goad seven and JD Woolsey four.
As a team, Greeneville made 14-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Greeneville didn’t allow anyone from Cocke County (11-8, 2-1) to hit double figures. Major Woods and Lakkin France led the Fighting Cocks with six points each.
UP NEXT
Greeneville resumes district play Jan. 24 at Claiborne.