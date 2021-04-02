Snow flakes were failing on Thursday night, but not even Mother Nature could cool down the bats at Hardin Park as Greeneville held off South Greene for a District 2-2A softball win.
In a game that saw 12 extra-base hits, the Lady Devils had to overcome an early 3-0 deficit, and ended the night with the tying run on second to capture an 8-6 win over the Lady Rebels.
“Obviously the conditions were not ideal and we came out a little sluggish, but the girls were able to pull it out in the later innings,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “I told the girls we can’t expect to run-rule everybody, we have to be ready to go seven innings. Their ability to do that tonight made the difference. With the snow flurries in the middle of the game it was a tough day, but the girls battled through.”
South Greene got on the board first on Thursday as leadoff hitter Whitney Casteel made it all the way around the diamond with one swing. Casteel smacked a fly ball off the flag pole beyond the center field wall for what should have been a home run, but neither umpire gave the signal and Casteel kept running.
After a long bounce back in to play, she reached third for a triple, and after a throw away on the play, she scored for 1-0 lead.
Haley Gosnell was hit by a pitch and Sydney Gentry followed with a single through the left side. Anna Willett scored both on a single to center field for a 3-0 South Greene lead.
Casteel led all batters on Thursday by going 4-for-4 with a triple and two doubles. Willett was 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Greeneville got one run back in the bottom of the first inning. Ansley Collins went the opposite way by putting a single into left field, and after stealing second Ella Moore scored her on a line drive to deep center field.
South Greene improved its lead to 4-1 in the second inning when Hannah Penley and Casteel put together back-to-back doubles.
Greeneville tied things 4-4 in the third inning. Collins started the side by putting a double into left field. Moore then lofted a no-doubt shot over the left-field wall for a two-run home run.
“That hit by Ella was crucial,” Restivo said. “It gave us a spark and gave us a little life. After she got that hit we were able to do a little more offensively. We were able to play a little small ball to score some runs as well as use the long ball.”
Ashlyn Rachon scored the tying run after reaching on a walk. She moved to second on a single by Lydia Darnell and to third on a fielder’s choice. Rachon scored on a wild pitch.
Moore finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI.
The Lady Devils took the lead in the fourth inning. Collins led off the side with a double that split the left-center gap and a pair of bunts by Moore and Laicy Darnell pushed her across for a 5-4 advantage.
Collins was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored.
In the fifth inning, an error, a hit batter and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases for Greeneville before a ground out by Collins scored Madison Carpenter.
Moore then sent a blast deep into the right-center gap that pushed across two runs for an 8-4 Greeneville advantage.
South Greene put together a rally in the seventh inning, but came up short.
Gosnell led off the side with a double before Gentry and Lexi Miller loaded the bases on walks.
Anna Willett pushed a single through the left side to score Gosnell. Katie Willett then put a double into the right-center gap to score Gentry, but Miller was thrown out at the plate.
Greeneville was able to retire the next two batters before Casteel, the hottest bat of the night, was able to get back up to the plate.
Kaley Bradley earned the win. In seven innings, she struck out two, walked three and gave up 12 hits.
Miller took the loss. In six innings, she struck out two, walked three and gave up 11 hits.