MURFREESBORO - There were plenty of tears shed on Thursday night at Blackman High School after the Greeneville volleyball team saw its season come to an end, but more than anything there was an overwhelming sense of pride from a squad that accomplished more than any team in program history.
The Lady Devils finished the year as the fourth place team in Class AA. On the way they won the program’s first region championship, they advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1991, they won a match at the state tournament for the first time since 1989. It was the best postseason finish by any team in program history, and this squad was without a doubt the most successful in school history.
“This has been an incredible season,” Franklin said. “I told the girls that there is nothing to hang their heads about. They left everything on the floor tonight, and time and again they made history. This is the furthest we have ever been as a program, and I told them that they paved the way for future teams.”
Thursday ended with Greeneville falling to Murfreesboro Central 3-0 (28-26, 25-17, 25-23) in the Class AA State Tournament losers bracket semifinals. It was a hard fought match that came down to just a few points, unfortunately for Greeneville those points went to the Lady Tigers every time.
“The girls fought hard, but Central was tough,” Franklin said. “We were right there the whole time, and I felt like if we could have turned one set the whole thing could have been different. But I’m proud of these girls, they were tough tonight. It’s hard to lose one that was this close, but the girls left it all on the floor.”
The first set was a marathon in which both teams clawed in front, but neither squad could take control.
The Lady Devils came out of the gate with blocks from Nikkayla Stewart and Lauren Bailey, and a kill from Takiya Curry and tip from Bailey gave them a 5-2 lead.
Kills from Central’s Meredith Page, Brooke Spurgeon, and Caroline Dykes tied things at 5-5.
The Lady Tigers took a 10-7 lead on a Greeneville error, but Greeneville went in front again at 14-13 on a block by Bailey.
Back-to-back kills by Spurgeon and Page gave Central its biggest lead at 22-18, but their was no quit in the Lady Devils. Two kills by Chloe Marsh and one each from Stewart and Curry brought Greeneville back to within one at 24-23.
Marsh then put a ball down the line to tie things and Eden Aiken put Greeneville in front at 25-24 with a dump. The set finished out with the teams trading errors, but the Lady Tigers were able to secure a 28-26 win.
The second set was tied seven times to a 9-9 score before four straight kills put Murfreesboro Central on top 13-9.
The lead reached 16-10 with Chloe Marson at the service line, but Bailey was able to land a tip to get Greeneville within two points at 17-15.
Spurgeon answered with two kills and a block to put the Lady Tigers in front 21-15 before earning a 25-17 win.
The third set had seven lead changes and nine ties before Stewart came up with an ace and Bailey put down a kill to give Greeneville a 17-14 advantage.
In that opening stretch Page had five kills for Central while Curry had two kills for Greeneville.
A back-row kill from Stewart had Greeneville in front 19-16,
The Lady Tigers answered with two kills from Spurgeon and two from Max Finley to swing in front 21-19.
Greeneville was able to get back to within one point at 24-23, but its final swing landed out of bounds to give Central a 25-23 win.
The loss ended the careers of six Greeneville seniors, but Franklin was quick to point out that their contributions to the program will not soon be forgotten.
“This is a special group of kids,” Franklin said. “I’ve said it before, not only are they athletic, but they work hard, they are coachable and they play well together. I’m really happy for them to be part of this.”
GREENEVILLE 3, CROCKETT COUNTY 1
Greeneville got started on Thursday morning by topping Crockett County 3-1 (15-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20).
The first set got off to a rough start for the Lady Devils as Crockett County pulled out to an 8-3 lead. The Lady Devils struggled to get their kills to land and gave away six points on kill errors before the Lady Cavaliers took a 25-15 win.
In the second set Greeneville took over with its blocking and jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Stewart scored on two blocks and Curry scored one in the opening run.
Lauren Bailey followed with two blocks as the Lady Devils took a 10-2 advantage.
Greeneville took an 18-8 lead on an ace from Jules Aiken before the Lady Devils closed out the set with kills from Stewart, Bailey and Curry in a 25-12 win.
The Lady Devils scored the first point of the third set and then never trailed on the way to a 25-19 win. Stewart had five kills and three blocks in the set. Curry had three kills and Jocelyn Gillespie had two. Eden Aiken and Marsh both had aces.
Crockett County played from in front for the early portion of the fourth set as Citali Navarrete-Arellano and Ellie Hoover each put down two kills. The Lady Cavaliers held the lead until a kill by Ansley Inscore tied things at 11-11.
Jules Aiken took to the service line with the game tied at 13-13 and when she left Greeneville had a comfortable lead at 18-13. Stewart scored on a block, kill and tip in the run.
Greeneville stayed in front the rest of the way to secure a 25-20 win.