CHATTANOOGA — Sure enough, Greeneville’s state tournament run looked familiar.
Just as in 2021, Page ultimately stood between the Lady Devils and the chance to play at CHI Memorial Stadium.
Playing most of the match with only 10 players, the Lady Patriots defeated Greeneville 5-1 in Thursday’s TSSAA Class 2A semifinal at Girls Preparatory School.
Despite replacing seven starters from last season, the Lady Devils still cruised to district and region championships before winning the sectional and state quarterfinal by a combined nine goals.
Greeneville finished with a deceiving 14-11 mark, having not lost to a Class 2A team prior to Thursday.
“It’s kind of remarkable, replacing seven starters and the chemistry we’ve built along the way playing tough competition,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them. That’s what makes (coming up short) so hard as a coach.”
Margaret Brzica scored off a corner kick to give Page (22-0-2) a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute.
Less than a minute later, officials issued a yellow card to Greeneville but also a straight red card to Page for an apparent punch in retaliation. The straight red left Page with just 10 players.
But the Lady Patriots made sure Greeneville couldn’t capitalize. A foul inside the box during the 23rd minute allowed Grace Segundo to convert a penalty kick and double Page’s lead.
Anna Baker made it 3-0 in the 35th minute to finish a set piece, scoring after Greeneville had blocked two Lauren Utley shots.
“It’s funny sometimes when you go down a man, the obvious thought is we’re going to be able to out-possess them because we’ve got that extra man,” Graham said. “It opens up space, and sometimes it helps possession for both teams a little bit. They were just able to find that space on their opportunities.”
Reagan Hamilton dribbled around the box and scored unassisted in the 59th minute for a 4-0 lead, before the Lady Devils answered less than a minute later.
Anna Shaw found the back of the net off the rebound of an Abby Adkins shot to make it 4-1.
“They never stopped, never put their heads down. As a coaching staff, we couldn’t be more proud of their efforts today,” Graham said. “In the second half, we changed and moved up Molly (Hartman) to center mid. That helped us out a little bit and put us in a 3-back, which we knew we’d be taking on a little bit of heat back there. But at that point, we’ve got to get some goals back.”
Abigail Thornton hit a 25-yard free kick in the 63rd minute to cap the scoring.
The teams each finished with 13 shots on goal, while Page held a 23-20 edge overall. Gabrielle Rainey made the first 10 of Page’s 12 saves, with Kathryn Nelson recording the Lady Patriots’ lone assist.
Anne Marie Konieczny took a team-high four shots on goal and seven total for Greeneville. Lily Evatt went the distance in goal and made eight saves.
UP NEXT
Page faces District 11 rival Murfreesboro Central in the state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at CHI Memorial Stadium.