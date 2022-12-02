PREP BASKETBALL Lady Devils Catch Fire, GHS Sweeps Jefferson Co. By J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor Dec 2, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 76 Greeneville’s Tambryn Ellenburg (3) celebrates with teammate Lauren Bailey (10) during the first half against Jefferson County on Thursday. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Greeneville’s Anna Shaw (22) defends against Jefferson County’s Makenzie Alvey. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Greeneville’s Chloe Marsh (12) goes up for a shot. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Greeneville’s Jayquan Price (2) passes the ball toward the left corner during Thursday’s win over Jefferson County. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Greeneville's Ty Williams (42) goes up for a shot against Jefferson County's Kohl Bonura (22). SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN