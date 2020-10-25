The Greeneville girls soccer team has been making it look easy all postseason, as it has imposed its will on opponent after opponent.
That was no different Saturday afternoon in the Class AA State Sectionals as the Lady Devils knocked of Knox Central 7-1, and now their attention has turned to turning in similar performances this week while they look to defend their state title.
“We’re planning on going out with a bang,” Greeneville senior captain Macy Vermillion said. “We’re on a roll right now and we plan to go down next week and dominate.”
The Lady Devils have advanced to state tournament in each of the last six years, and are looking to capture their fourth state championship in six years. During the postseason Greeneville has outscored its five opponents 37-2.
“We are playing some really good soccer right now,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We are hitting our stride at the right time, but we know there are some awesome teams coming in from Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee. We are taking it one game at a time, and do the best we can do to defend our state championship.”
The Lady Devils will open the Class AA State Tournament on Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m. against Murfreesboro Central at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Central advanced to the state tournament by defeating White House Heritage 2-0 in its sectional match. Last year the two teams met in the state semifinals and Greeneville won 2-0.
It took until the 11th minute for Greeneville to find the back of the net for the first time, but once that first one went in there was little the Lady Bobcats could do to slow it down.
Olivia Brooks scored the day’s first goal and finished the game with a hat trick. Delana DeBusk started the play with a feed from the midfield to Vermillion who worked from the left wing into the box. As the defense moved to stop Vermillion she sent a low cross across the box to Brooks who fired a shot inside the left post.
Brooks hat trick has Graham feeling good about his offense heading to Murfreesboro as she becomes just another in a long list of players who have had big games this postseason.
“I’m so proud of Olivia,” Graham said. “That right side has been open a lot this year, and for one reason or another we’ve not used it as much as we could. We have to use both sides of the field. She did such a great job of pulling that defender wide and she played some really unselfish ball. She was slotting balls back to her teammates all day instead of taking hard-angle shots. I couldn’t be more proud for her to get three goals in a very non-selfish game.”
The Lady Devils went on top 2-0 in the 13th minute when Lindsey Cook took in a quick pass from Kaitlyn Adkins and fired a 30-yard missile past Central keeper Grace Cook.
In the 21st minute Cook sent a long free kick into the box. Adkins went after it with her head but bumped the keeper in front of the goal. Brooks stepped to the loose ball and tapped it into the open goal.
Greenville stretched its lead to 4-0 before halftime when Adkins took in a pass at the took of the 18-yard box. She maneuvered past two defenders, and as she got closer to the goal she fired from 10 yards, placing her shot inside the right post.
“At around the seven to 10-minute mark we started playing really good soccer,” Graham said. “We were getting really good combination play. On the attacking side once that first one went in the confidence started to build. Then on the other side once we got in front you could see it deflated Knox Central a little bit. With each goal I think we gained momentum, and they lost a little bit of hope.”
The first goal of the second half came in the 53rd minute. Anne Marie Konieczny lofted a corner kick into the box and Brooks took the first shot, but it was turned away. Cook took the rebound and put it in the back of the net for her second goal and a 5-0 Greeneville advantage.
Brooks wrapped up her hat trick. In the 56h minute Olivia Norris brought the ball up the field from the back line and moved it to Vermillion on the left side. Vermillion adroitly lobbed a pass over the defense to the feet of Brooks who collected the ball and found the back of the net before the Lady Bobcats could get turned around.
Knox Central’s lone goal of the afternoon came on a set piece in the 60th minute when Kaylnn Shedan converted a long free kick.
Outside of the set-piece goal Greeneville’s defense was dominant on Saturday and only gave up two shots on goal. Playing along the outside Anna Johnson and Brylee Tweed were quick to take possession and get the offense moving the other way. In the middle Lauren Thomas and Norris were an impenetrable wall for most of the contest and let almost nothing challenge keeper Mikayala Weems.
“Communication is key back there,” Graham said. “Olivia and Mikayla communicate so well. We want to have that balance between pressure and coverage, and they did a really good job. We gave up the goal on a foul. We have to cut down the fouling and restarts in our defensive third, but other than that I can’t complain.”
Much of the second half was spent with teams’ reserves on the field and Greeneville’s Molly Hartman made the most of her extra playing time on the big stage by slotting in a goal in the 70th minute.