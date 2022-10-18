For the first time this season, the Greeneville girls soccer team has surpassed the .500 mark in the win column.
Greeneville needed just 63 minutes to get there and keep its season alive, defeating Grainger 9-0 at Fox Field in Tuesday’s Region 1-2A semifinal round.
So dominant were the Lady Devils (11-10) that by halftime, they’d outshot Grainger 29-0, with 22 of those shots coming on goal. Greeneville finished with 30 shots on goal and 43 total, while saving both of the Lady Grizzlies’ second-half shots. Grainger did stay alive by making 21 saves, though.
Tanna Bookhamer completed the hat trick for Greeneville, scoring twice within a two-minute span early in the second half. Anne Marie Konieczny assisted Bookhamer’s one-timer from eight yards in the 42nd minute to build a 5-0 lead. Then in the 44th, Bookhamer finished from 10 yards to widen the margin to six.
Bookhamer’s first goal came in the fifth minute, when she tapped in a rebound following a shot by Anna Shaw.
Konieczny and Shaw both scored two goals for Greeneville, Shaw finding the back of the net in the 12th minute. Her one-on-one finish from 15 yards doubled Greeneville’s early lead.
Bookhamer assisted Konieczny’s first goal a minute later, a banger into the upper left 90 for a 3-0 lead.
Shaw’s 15-yard laser in the 23rd minute made it 4-0 at the half, and she assisted Konieczny’s six-yard finish in the 56th minute.
Kiley Scott made it 8-0 when Shaw assisted her eight-yard shot in the 56th, before Abby Adkins scored the finisher from 10 yards with 17:19 on the clock.
The Lady Devils took five corner kicks and didn’t allow any.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils host Tennessee High once more on Thursday, this time for the Region 1-2A championship. Kickoff from Fox Field is set for 6 p.m., with the winner earning a home game for Saturday’s 2A sectional round.