It never gets old. The Greeneville girls soccer team departed for their eighth consecutive state tournament Tuesday morning.
The Lady Devils intend to make this Chattanooga trip last longer.
Greeneville’s bid for three consecutive state championships came up short in the semifinal round last season, a 1-0 heartbreaker against eventual state champion Page.
Both Page (20-0-2) and last year’s runner-up Murfreesboro Central (16-6) have returned to Chattanooga as well. But the Lady Devils must first focus on Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Dyersburg (19-2), which Greeneville defeated 5-0 in last year’s quarterfinal round.
Coach Musa Manneh’s Lady Trojans returned nine starters from last year’s club, including senior Addie Hurt and junior Zainab Manneh.
“We have to be sure and mark them, know where they are at all times, because they’re some pretty dangerous players,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “I think one thing we just need to focus on is being comfortable down there in Chattanooga. Last year might have thrown us off a little bit with the new environment (after playing state tournaments in Murfreesboro). This year, there are no excuses.”
Judge Greeneville by its 13-10 overall record at your own risk. The Lady Devils’ only losses to Tennessee teams have come against Division II and Class 3A programs. Greeneville has gone 10-0 against Class 2A teams this season, outscoring them 77-8.
Dyersburg defeated South Gibson (12-6-1), also a state qualifier, to win the District 14 and Region 7 tournaments before Saturday’s 7-0 win over Millington.
“As long as we continue to play our game and keep our heads on straight and not get away from that, we should be fine,” Graham said.
The winner of Page and Livingston Academy (19-1) awaits the winner in Thursday’s semifinal at 4 p.m., before Saturday’s 11 a.m. state championship at CHI Memorial Stadium.
In their previous nine state appearances, the Lady Devils have gone 18-5. Greeneville has never lost in the state quarterfinal round, holding a 9-0 all-time record while winning by at least two goals each time. The Lady Devils have bowed out in the state semifinal round four times (2009, 2010, 2018 and 2021) with a state runner-up finish in 2017 — along with state championships in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020.
Wednesday’s kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Girls Preparatory School.