ROGERSVILLE — Behind 26 points from Lauren Bailey, the seventh-ranked Greeneville Lady Greene Devils ran past Claiborne 74-30 in the semifinals of the District 2-3A tournament on Saturday at Cherokee High School.
Dalaina Martin added 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Greeneville, while Bailey pulled down 12 rebounds.
Claiborne got eight points each from Allie Jones and Jordan Fultz.
Greeneville, now 23-7, will play Grainger – a 56-42 winner over Cocke County is Saturday’s other semifinal – in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Cherokee.
During the regular season, Greeneville defeated Grainger 61-39 at home on Jan. 13 and won 59-37 at Grainger on Feb. 3.
“We will have to be able to play defense because Grainger is going to come at us hard,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts.
Greeneville led Saturday’s win 26-15 after one quarter and 36-22 at halftime. Bailey scored 20 of her 26 points in the third quarter as the Lady Devils surged to a 63-26 lead.
BOYS GREENEVILLE 71 CHEROKEE 21
Top-seeded Greeneville cruised from the start, leading 29-3 at the end of the first quarter.
The Devils, now 20-11, led 48-13 at halftime and 63-17 after three quarters.
Jayquan Price and Trey Thompson each scored 13 points for Greeneville. Adjatay Dabbs added 11 points and JD Woolsey finished with 10.
Greeneville will play Cocke County – a 70-67 winner over Grainger in Saturday’s other semifinal – in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cherokee.
During the regular season, Greeneville won 58-37 at Cocke County on Jan. 17 and defeated Cocke County 74-67 at home on Feb. 7.
Tuesday’s final will be the first time since 2019 the Devils will face another team other than Grainger for the tournament title.
“We know it will be tough. We will have to have our foundation in place of playing defense and rebounding and taking care of the basketball,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “If we do those things, I think we give ourselves a chance to win.”