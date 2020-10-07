The Greeneville volleyball team is back in the District 2-2A championship game for the eighth consecutive season after making quick work of Pigeon Forge on Tuesday.
The Lady Devils defeated the Lady Tigers 25-11, 25-18, 25-11 to advance to Thursday’s district championship game.
“I thought tonight was good for us,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “There are always some nerves in an elimination match, but I thought the girls played well through that. The big thing was that they finished strong. There were times in the middle that things got hairy, but they finished strong.”
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Greeneville will meet Seymour at Sevier County. Seymour defeated two-seed Northview Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
Last year, Seymour defeated Greeneville 3-1 in the district championship match. This season, Greeneville is 2-0 against the Lady Eagles.
Both Seymour and Greeneville will advance to the Region 1-2A tournament, which will be played Oct. 13. Sullivan Central and Sullivan South will play on Thursday for the District 1-2A championship.
In the region tournament, the District 1 champion will play the District 2 runner-up and the District 2 champion will play the District 1 runner-up in the semifinals.
“Getting the win tonight takes some pressure off,” Franklin said. “We’re playing for home court advantage now, but we know the season will go on. We have to take things one game at a time, one set at a time, one point at a time. We have to do the little things. We have to focus on every point, and do those little things that lead to winning.”
Greenville started the day by spreading the ball around the front row and jumping in front 11-3. Takiya Curry and Chloe Marsh both had two kills in the opening stretch while Nikkayla Stewart had one kill and one block.
Jocelyn Gillesie came up with a kill to give the Lady Devils a 19-9 lead. Stewart hammered two more kills while Pigeon Forge’s errors mounted to allow the Lady Devils to earn a 25-11 win.
With Jules Aiken at the service line, Greeneville scored the first five points of the second set.
The Lady Tigers were able to close the gap to 9-6 on a kill by Laci Whaley. After a back-row kill from Paiton Whaley, Pigeon Forge was within 13-12.
Greeneville answered with consecutive kills from Stewart before taking advantage of four Pigeon Forge kill errors to take a 19-13 lead.
Lauren Bailey closed the set with two kills and a tip for a 25-18 win.
Greeneville returned to its dominating ways in the third set, taking another 25-11 win.
The Lady Devils jumped to a 10-4 lead with Bailey earning three blocks and a kill.
An ace by Aiken put Greeneville in front 14-7, and then with Kennedy Click at the service line the lead reached 22-8. Curry scored on a kill, block and push in the stretch.
Greeneville’s final two points came on an ace by Stewart and kill by Bailey.
Curry and Stewart led Greeneville with eight kills each. Marsh and Bailey each had seven kills. Emma Renner had 12 digs and Marsh added 10 digs.