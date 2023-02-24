The game plan, according to Greeneville coach Annette Watts, was to run, run, and run some more.
And run the Lady Devils did, right past Sullivan East 79-37 Friday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium in the opening round of the Region 1-3A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, a victory that moves them into the tournament semifinals on Monday night at 7:30 against old rival Cocke County at Elizabethton High School.
It will be the second year in a row that the two district foes, Greeneville and Cocke County, have met in the regional semis, which is an elimination game with no tomorrow awaiting the loser, while the winner not only moves to the regional championship game but earns a berth in the Sectional Tournament on Saturday. Last year Greeneville prevailed by four points in a hard-fought game and wound up moving on to the TSSAA State Tournament.
Senior Anna Shaw turned in a career performance in the victory over the East Patriots, scoring 26 points while collecting six steals and nine rebounds. The Patriots had no answer for her speed.
“We knew they’ve got a great player in Jenna Hare, who has played for four years but it seems longer than that,” Watts said of the East Patriots after the game. “Our plan was to control her the best we could. But we really wanted to make then run hard. I think our defense did a great job and we really got after them.”
Shaw’s first steal of the night resulted in a layup that gave the Devils a 6-4 lead with 5:15 left in the first quarter, and they would never trail after that score. Shaw went on to get two more steals for layups, back-to-back, and the lead grew to 10-4. Three-point goals by Lauren Bailey and Tambryn Ellenburg toward the end of the period left Greeneville with a 28-12 first quarter lead.
“Anna’s game is the takeaway and the layup,” Watts said of her guard’s performance. “She did that tonight. Her game has really come along here late in the season, and she’s having fun doing it.”
The coach also had high praise for senior Chloe Marsh, who started slow with only two first half points but got 11 more in the second half, plus she grabbed seven rebounds and chased after Hare much of the night.
“We switched off some on Hare, but Chloe did some good things out there with her passing and running the floor,” Watts said. “I’m hoping that the way they played tonight sets the tone for us the rest of the way, because from here on out it gets very tough. You have to bring your A-game every night.”
The Lady Devils totally put the game on ice in the second quarter with a big run.
After Hare hit two buckets to start the period and get the Patriots to within 31-17, Greeneville went on a 14-0 run to leave East in a trail of dust as Shaw hit two three-pointers and came up with two steals for layups as the lead grew to 45-17. Shaw had 22 points in the first half and at one stretch hit 9-of-9 field goals. It was 51-23 at intermission.
Hare, who finished with 24 points for Sullivan East, could get no offensive support from her teammates. She scored all 11 of her team’s points in the third period, but the Devils rattled off 19 more, led by seven from Marsh, and the lead was 70-34 heading into the final stanza, which was played with a running clock due to the “mercy rule.”
In addition to the 26 points from Shaw, the Devils had three more players in double figures with 13 from Marsh, 11 from Bailey and 10 from Ellenburg. Dalaina Martin came off the bench with a nice performance of seven points and nine rebounds.
In other first round regional games Friday night in 1-3A, Elizabethton beat Claiborne 77-32, Tennessee High eliminated Grainger 37-33, and Cocke County edged Unicoi County 69-60.
Monday night at Elizabethton in the semis, Elizabethton takes on Tennessee High at 6:00, with the Devils and Cocke County meeting at 7:30.
SULLIVAN EAST (37): Hurley 3, Carns 3, Hicks 2, Jenna Hare 24, Johnson 4, Woomer 1.
GREENEVILLE (79): Tambryn Ellenburg 10, Lauren Bailey 11, Carter 4, Chloe Marsh 13, Anna Shaw 26, Jobe 4, Martin 7, Adkins 2, Swatzell 2.
3-Point Goals: SE—7 (Hare 5, Hurley, Carns). GHS—5 (Ellenburg 2, Shaw 2, Bailey).
Score by quarters:
Sullivan East 12 11 11 3 — 37
Greeneville 28 23 19 9 — 79