Year-in, year-out, the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils soccer team plays a very tough non-district schedule to prep for district play and a deep playoff run.
Following that blueprint for success, the Lady Devils booted Volunteer 9-1 in their District 1-2A opener on Tuesday night at Terry Bellamy Soccer Park in Greeneville.
The lopsided win comes after Greeneville opened its season 0-3 against state-level competition in the Smoky Mountain Cup over the weekend in Gatlinburg.
How did the Lady Devils dump Volunteer? Using their usual MO of throwing a ton of shots on goal and limiting the opponent’s chances. Greeneville outshot Volunteer 30-4.
Five Greeneville starters scored. Tana Bookhamer had two goals, while Anne Marie Konieczny, Kendyl Foshie and Molly Hartman each had one.
Abigail Adkins led the offensive charge off the bench, banging home two goals. Matea Gray and Rebecca Hutson each found the back of the net once.
Greeneville’s Ella Armstrong came off the bench and put the most shots on goal with six.
Greeneville had eight corner kicks and a direct kick, while Volunteer had no corner kicks and four direct kicks.
Konieczny found the back of the net first for Greeneville, scoring in the sixth minute.
Bookhamer then got one-on-one with Volunteer’s keeper for the second goal of the match in the seventh minute.
In the 13th minute, Foshie banged home the third goal of the match off an assist from Anna Shaw, and the Lady Devils’ rout was on.
Shaw had Greeneville’s lone assist of the match.
The Lady Devils travel to Class 3A Farragut at 7 p.m. Thursday to face the Lady Admirals. Farragut is 2-0-1, including a 3-2 win over Jefferson County, a 3-1 win over Lenoir City and a 1-1 tie against Hendersonville.
In the past two meetings between Greeneville and Farragut, the Lady Admirals took a 3-2 win at Greeneville in 2021 and a 1-0 win at Farragut in 2018.
In the season opener for both teams in 2017, Greeneville defeated Farragut 3-2 at home.