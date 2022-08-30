No matter the score, Lauren Bailey’s aggressiveness never changed. But Greeneville’s bad fortunes in the second set certainly did.
The Lady Devils overcame a nine-point deficit and cruised to victory from there, winning Tuesday’s District 2-2A match 25-14, 25-23, 25-11 over visiting Chuckey-Doak.
After giving up the first eight points of the second set and then falling behind 19-10, Greeneville (6-1, 3-0 District 2-2A) rallied with Bailey’s help. She followed a Kyla Jobe kill with three of her own, before Bella Devoti’s kill cut Chuckey-Doak’s lead to 22-20. The Lady Devils scored five straight points to win the match, two on Bailey’s service aces including the winning point.
”I think her mentality, being aggressive even when we’re down is very important for the team to see,” Greeneville coach Sara Aiken said. “A lot of hitting errors on the front end of this match were really heavy on us. Just a lot of swings into the net, super uncharacteristic. Her ability to be aggressive through that makes a big difference.
“Anytime you have a middle that’s super threatening like that, it opens up all your ends and your back-row attackers. That’s very valuable to have an athlete who sees the court and can execute well.”
Bailey helped Greeneville quickly overcome a 5-1 deficit in the third set. She slammed three more kills during a 6-0 run as the Lady Devils took a 10-7 lead.
And the margin only grew from there, as another 6-0 run made it 16-8. Chloe Marsh, Hannah Gray and Bailey each had a kill in the stretch, before two more kills by Marsh built a 20-9 lead. After kills by Lanna Click and Marsh, Eden Aiken ended the match with a service ace.
Bailey finished with a team-high 10 kills and three service aces.
Marsh served two aces with six kills, and Click dished out 10 assists with two aces. Pace, Gray and Devoti each had four kills.
“I just want to make sure we’re taking care of our athletes as far as stamina and endurance,” Aiken said. “I’m trying everybody. I want to see what everybody does in game situations.”
Greeneville trailed only once in the opening set before building an 11-3 lead. The Lady Black Knights (9-6, 1-2) answered with five straight points but got no closer than 11-8.
Bri Lowe served four aces in the first six points to jumpstart Chuckey-Doak in the second set.
Heidi Buch smacked six kills with one service ace, while Addy Pruitt had 13 assists and served four aces to lead Chuckey-Doak (9-6, 1-2). Lowe led the Lady Black Knights in digs with nine. Kendra Key (two blocks) and Faith Yokley (three blocks) both had three kills, and Hayleigh Hensley two.
GREENEVILLE 3
SEYMOUR 2
On Monday, Greeneville defeated Seymour 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 17-25, 15-13 in a non-district match.
Bailey tallied 12 kills and 11 digs, Gray had 10 kills and 11 digs, Marsh had eight kills and 20 digs, Devoti had 10 kills and three digs, Jobe had 11 digs, Aiken had 12 digs and 29 assists, Click had nine digs and five assists.
UP NEXT
Both teams continue district play on Thursday. Chuckey-Doak hosts Grainger, while Greeneville travels to Cherokee.