MURFREESBORO — Greenville volleyball’s first trip to the state tournament since 1991 did not get off to the start the Lady Devils had hoped for as Anderson County proved to be too much in the opening round of the Class 2A tournament on Tuesday at Blackman High School.
The Lady Mavericks played fast and adjusted at the net with precision as they earned a 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 win over Greeneville.
“I thought we came out strong. We even led at times early,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “But I think after we lost that first set we panicked a little bit. Inexperience of being here I think caught up with us after that.
“Anderson County did good job of mixing it up and it kept us out of system. We had a hard time getting the ball to our power hitters. That put us in our shell, and we were reacting instead of anticipating their hits.”
Greeneville’s tournament is not over. It will be back in action on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Central Time to take on Covington.
The path does get harder for Greeneville and it will now have to win on Wednesday and then win three times on Thursday to advance to Friday’s state championship match.
“I think for tomorrow the first thing is that the girls have to let this one go,” Franklin said. “We played our first game. It’s done. There is no reason to be nervous anymore. Now they just have to let loose and go for it.”
Covington lost to Murfreesboro Central in the opening round 25-23, 25-9, 25-12).
The Lady Devils started Tuesday strong and took a 6-3 lead after Chloe Marsh and Takiya Curry both put down a pair of kills.
That lead held until a tip by Bailey Wilder tied things 10-10.
Greeneville trailed from that point forward. Nikkayla Stewart closed the gap to 19-17 on a back-row kill and closed it again at 21-19 on a block, but the Lady Mavericks finished the set leading 25-20.
Greeneville took a 3-1 lead in the second set behind a tip a block from Stewart.
Anderson County then got three kills from Morgan McMurray on the way to a 9-5 lead. That lead reached 13-7 before Greeneville began to regroup.
After Greeneville closed the gap to 18-14, Lauren Bailey put down two hard kills and Eden Aiken scored on a dump to cut the Lady Mavs’ lead to 19-17.
Jayce Braden immediately followed with two kills and Anderson County went on to win 25-20.
After Curry put down a kill to tie things 6-6 in the third set, the Lady Devils followed with three consecutive errors to give Anderson County a 9-6 lead.
From that point Anderson County began to pull away. Mattison Rowland had two kills and a block and McMurray added two kills as the Lady Mavericks’ lead grew to 21-14.
Anderson County’s Erin Cantrell put down two kills in the final four points of the 25-16 win.