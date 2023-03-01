ELIZABETHTON — Inches. That's how close the Greeneville Lady Devils came to avenging last year's Region 1-3A championship game loss to the Elizabethton Lady Cyclones on Wednesday night.
When Anna Shaw's jumper from the left side hit the right side of the rim and caromed off at the final buzzer, the Lady Devils left John Treadway Gym with a 59-58 loss and the region runner-up plaque for the second straight season.
"We're right back where we were (last year). We were just a little closer to winning this year," said Greeneville coach Annette Watts. "I sure wanted to cut down nets in their gym."
Instead, the Lady Devils must regroup in a hurry. That's because, also for the second straight season, they will travel to Seymour at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional round with a berth in next week's state tournament in Murfreesboro on the line.
Last year, the Lady Devils took care of business at Seymour, defeating the Lady Eagles 64-44 to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2010.
Greeneville enters Saturday's game with a 26-8 record after having a seven-game winning streak snapped. Seymour ran its winning streak to nine with a 51-32 victory over Knox Halls in the Region 2-3A championship game on Wednesday and is now 26-9.
"Yep, we'll go to Seymour again," Watts said. "We know they've still got that really good little guard. We'll just have to go down there and hit them in the mouth early and go."
Greeneville beat Elizabethton in nearly every offensive category on Tuesday night.
The Lady Devils shot 39 percent (22-of-57) while the Lady Cyclones shot 36 percent (21-of-59).
The Lady Devils also shot 39 percent (7-of-18) from 3-point range while the Lady Cyclones shot 38 percent (10-of-26).
The Lady Devils shot 70 percent (7-of-10) from the free throw line while the Lady Cyclones shot 54 percent (7-of-13).
The Lady Devils outrebounded the Lady Cyclones 35-31.
So where did Greeneville wind up getting beat? Turnovers. Though both teams did a good job taking care of the basketball by any standards, the Lady Devils turned it over eight times while the Lady Cyclones turned it over just five times.
And Greeneville's last turnover hurt the most.
After Lina Lyon hit a free throw to give Elizabethton a 59-58 lead in the game's final minute, Greeneville called time out with 16 seconds to play to set up a potential game-winning play.
The Lady Devils got the ball to their Miss Basketball finalist Lauren Bailey, who drove baseline from the left side, looked up for an open teammate and dribbled the ball off her left foot and out of bounds with eight seconds left.
It was a gut-wrenching break for Bailey, who led Greeneville with 17 points, including a clutch 3-pointer that had tied the game 58-58.
"Lauren could have driven, then we were going to throw back for a 3-pointer, hit Chloe Marsh inside on the roll or hit Lindy Carter on the other elbow," Watts said. "That plays has about four different things you can do, and driving is one of them. ... It just happens."
Following the turnover, Elizabethton inbounded the ball to Marlee Mathena, who was fouled and went to the free throw line with 5.8 seconds to play.
Mathena clanged her first free throw off the left side of the rim, Greeneville got the rebound and hit Shaw with an outlet pass.
Shaw dribbled up the left side, pulled up from 17 feet and missed at the buzzer, sending the Elizabethton student section onto the floor in wild celebration.
Except for the miss, the last-gasp effort went exactly the way Greeneville has worked that scenario in practice – grab the rebound and get the ball to the fastest and best ball-handling Lady Devil on the floor.
"Everything happened just like we wanted it to happen in that situation," Watts said. "We had that play ready for Anna to get the ball and go as hard as she could go because who else's hands would you want it in?"
Elizabethton led 17-16 after one quarter, 30-27 at halftime and 45-42 at the end of three quarters.
The Lady Cyclones led by six points twice in the fourth quarter before Greeneville went on a 9-3 run to tie it.
Bailey opened the spurt with two free throws with 3:58 to play. Kyla Jobe had a putback and then kissed a short jumper off the glass to pull Greeneville within 58-55 with 2:20 left.
With 57 seconds left, Bailey capped the run with a 3-pointer from up top that caught nothing but net and tied the game 58-58.
Jobe finished with 10 points for Greeneville. Marsh and Shaw each had nine, Carter hit two 3s for six, Dalaina Martin had four and Tambryn Ellenburg hit a 3 for three.
Nine of Bailey's 17 points came on three 3s, while Shaw also hit a 3.
Elizabethton got 19 points, including four 3s, from Renna Lane, but Greeneville held her to just three in the second half before she fouled out with 2:05 to play.
Olivia Holly and Lyon each added 10 points for the Lady Cyclones.
Elizabethton (28-4) will host Knox Halls (24-8) in the sectionals on Saturday.
ALL-REGION TEAM
Members of the All-Region 1-3A team: Greeneville – Lauren Bailey, Chloe Marsh, Anna Shaw; Elizabethton – Lina Lyon (MVP), Renna Lane, Olivia Holly, Marly Mathena, Reily Whitson; Cocke County – Paige Niethammer; Tennessee High – Kendall Cross.