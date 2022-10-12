If the Greeneville Lady Devils are to punch their ticket to the Class 2A volleyball state tournament for the second time in three years, they’ll have to do it on the road.
On Tuesday night at home, Greeneville fell 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16 to the Tennessee High Lady Vikings in the championship game of the Region 1-2A tournament.
Both Greeneville and Tennessee advance to Thursday’s sectionals with the Lady Devils traveling to Anderson County and the Lady Vikings hosting Knox Gibbs. Those matches start at 7 p.m.
Greeneville coach Sara Aiken says she knows “absolutely nothing” about Anderson County, which lost 2-0 to Tennessee High in the Cyclone Invitational at Elizabethton on Aug. 20.
“The last time we went to state before 2020 was 20-some years before that or something like that and that team won its sectional on the road,” said Aiken, whose Lady Devils are 28-6. “I know we can go (to Anderson County) and win.”
Against a Tennessee team that eliminated Greeneville in straight sets in last year’s region tourney at Sullivan East, the Lady Devils mustered momentum for a 25-22 win in the second game on Tuesday.
With the game tied 12-12, Greeneville got an ace from Eden Aiken, a kill from Hannah Gray and four Tennessee errors to take the lead for good, 18-12.
Tennessee twice got within two late, but Greeneville’s Kyla Jobe made a block that pushed the Lady Devils to a 24-20 lead and scored on a tip for the winning point.
Jobe, a sophomore, finished with seven kills, three aces and 10 digs.
Greeneville wasn’t able to maintain its momentum in the third and fourth sets. Tennessee used an 8-0 run to pull away to a 17-8 lead in the third before jumping to a 6-0 lead and leading throughout the fourth.
Fourteen of Tennesee’s 25 points in the third set came off Greeneville errors. The Lady Devils made seven errors in the fourth set.
“The girls are not happy with how they played (against Tennessee),” Sara Aiken said. “To me, it looked like they were frustrated with themselves. That’s OK to feel that, as long as they’re going to learn from it. The hope is we can come in to practice (Wednesday) and talk through, move through some things and be ready to go (Thursday).
“This is a group of competitors. They’re going to compete. I don’t worry about that.”
Greeneville’s Bella Devoti finished with 12 kills and six digs in the championship match.
Chloe Marsh had 10 kills and 17 digs, Gray finished with 10 kills and 10 digs, Eden Aiken notched three aces, 10 digs and 32 assists, and Lanna Click had two kills, two aces and eight digs.
In Tuesday’s semifinals, Greeneville earned its sectional berth with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-8 win over Sullivan East.
In that match, Devoti had 12 kills and 10 digs; Chloe Marsh had 10 kills and 12 digs; Eden Aiken had three kills, six digs and 38 assists; Gray had seven kills and eight digs; Jobe had six kills and 10 digs; and Click had five kills and five digs.
Aiken and Jobe were named to the all-tournament team. Tennessee libero Sydnee Pendland had 27 digs against Greeneville and was named tournament MVP.