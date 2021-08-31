Slow starts and too many mistakes hurt the Greeneville Lady Devils volleyball team in a 21-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21 loss to Morristown East on Monday.
“We made too many unforced errors, and we waited too long to get involved,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “It felt like we were on cruise control. Then when we had to, we did what we needed to do, but it was too late.
“Maybe that starts before the match, and they have to prepare better individually and as a team. We have to start with that mindset that every point matters.”
The Lady Devils started the day the right way and played from in front most of the first set.
A punch to the backline by Lauren Bailey put them in front 3-0, and a dump by Eden Aiken made the score 7-4.
Morristown East took the lead for the first time when Ella Wampler put down a kill from the middle for an 8-7 advantage. That lead moved to 11-7 on an ace by Lilabeth Jordan.
Greeneville fought back and after consecutive aces by Chloe Marsh the set was tied 12-12. The Lady Devils took the lead for good after Alesha Pace and Bailey hammered down consecutive kills for a 17-15 advantage.
Marsh added five kills in the closing stretch as Greeneville took a 25-21 win.
Marsh finished the night with 18 kills and two aces. Bailey had 15 kills, Aiken had 40 assists and five kills, and Pace had four kills and two aces.
In the second set, East scored the first three points, but Greeneville came back and took a 4-3 lead on an ace by Bailey.
The Lady Hurricanes regained the lead at 6-5, and when Jaci Drinnon produced consecutive aces that lead reached 10-6. Morristown East took its biggest lead at 13-8 when Finley Surber put down a kill.
Greeneville closed the gap to three points six times, but errors stalled every comeback attempt. A dump by Aiken closed the gap to 20-18, but two more service errors gave East breathing room on the way to a 25-19 win.
Over the final three sets, Greeneville lost 13 points on service errors, and they lost those sets by a combined 12 points.
“It felt like we would get within two points and then they would pull away again,” Franklin said. “I feel like if we could stop making errors in a row things could have been different. A lot of it is focus. In the first set we had one missed serve and seven aces. In the other sets that seemed to be reversed.”
In the third set, the Lady Hurricanes jumped to a 7-1 lead, largely helped by five Greeneville errors.
The Lady Devils regrouped and began to chip away at East’s lead. After a block and a kill, Bailey closed the gap to 10-8.
The Lady Hurricanes began to separate again, and after Wampler came up with a kill they led 18-12.
Greeneville rallied again and got four good serves from Natalie Ford with two kills from Bailey to get within 20-19.
An ace by Alexandra Duckworth tied things 23-23, and Jenny Hardin earned a kill to knot things 24-24.
Morristown East scored the final two points to secure the 26-24 win.
In the fourth set, East’s Kiersten Bell earned an ace to take a 6-2 lead.
Errors continued for the Lady Devils and that prevented them from putting a dent in the lead as East continued on to a 16-9 advantage.
Greeneville closed the gap again, and after a kill by Bailey the Lady Devils were within 21-19.
East followed with a pair of tips by Bell and a kill by Surber to secure the win.