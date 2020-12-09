The Greeneville girls basketball team took a big step on Tuesday night as they look to climb the District 2-2A standings.
Last year, the Lady Devils dropped all three of their meetings with South Greene. But on Tuesday, with both rosters similar to a year ago, Greeneville grabbed a 70-55 win.
“I thought this game was going to tell us a lot about ourselves after a tight game with Grainger Friday,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “Last year we beat Grainger early in the year then laid an egg in this game. Tonight these sophomores and juniors showed maturity, and convinced me in my heart that we are for real. This is big for our confidence.”
The game started with the two squads trading blows early with seven lead changes and one tie in the first quarter.
Greeneville held an 8-4 advantage after Lauren Bailey scored twice in the paint, but South Greene took its first lead at 9-8 when Braylee Woods drove the baseline for a runner.
Tambryn Ellenburg and Jayden Merriweather traded 3-pointers that had South Greene leading 14-13 with 1:19 left in the quarter. Then Bailey closed the opening period by nailing a pair of triples to put the Lady Devils back in front 19-16.
South Greene took its last lead at 21-19 with 6:42 left in the second quarter when Amelia Mullins hit from behind the arc.
Delana DeBusk then found her shooting stroke and the Lady Devils began to take over. DeBusk, who is usually more known for her pesky defense and precision passing, scored eight points in a 1:35 stretch that included a pair of 3-pointers and a pull-up jumper for two that made the score 30-23.
“Every time (DeBusk) had an open shot she took it,” Watts said “I’ve preached that to that child for three years, to shoot the ball. She runs this club, and we go as she goes, but I was really pleased to see that out of her.”
With 4:05 left in the first half, DeBusk made one at the foul line to make it a double-digit lead at 33-23.
Over the closing stretch of the first half, the Lady Devils’ defense was tough to beat which led to the lead growing to 44-29 after Grace Hayes knocked down a triple just before the halftime buzzer.
DeBusk scored 14 points in the first half and finished with 16. Bailey led all scorers with 21 points, and Ellenburg hit four 3-pointers on her way to 12 points.
In the third quarter, the Lady Rebels tried to mount a comeback. After an 11-0 run that saw Haley Kells score five points and Mullins add four, Greeneville’s lead was cut to 50-44.
Ellenburg answered with a 3-pointer, but South Greene’s Kiley Collins hit a deep one on the trip the other way that made the score 53-47.
With 36 seconds left in the quarter, Bailey stole the ball and hit a pull-up jumper from the top of the key to give Greeneville a 58-46 advantage, but the quarter closed at 58-48 after Woods sank a floater.
South Greene’s run stopped there as Greeneville scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, capped by a triple from Ellenburg. Greeneville then stayed comfortably in front for the final five minutes.
Kells led South Greene with 17 points while Mullins added 11.
Greeneville 19 25 14 12 — 70
South Greene 16 13 19 7 — 55
Greeneville: Bailey 21, DeBusk 16, Ellenburg 12, Marsh 7, Carter 5, Shaw 4, Martin 2,
South Greene: Kells 17, Mullins 11, Clark 9, Merriweather 8, Collins 4, Hayes 3, Woods 4, Roderick 2.
BOYS
Greeneville 87
South Greene 45
The Greeneville boys were flying all over the court on Tuesday as they frustrated South Greene with their defense and got everyone involved in the offense.
“I thought our energy was good on the defensive end,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “I thought we played with a lot of intensity on both ends of the floor. We want to get up and down the floor, and when we turn teams over that helps us that much more.”
South Greene actually held an early lead at 8-6 after Ty Bailey and Preston Bailey each hit from behind the arc. A three-point play by Ty Bailey kept the Rebels in front 11-9 with 4:16 left in the opening period.
Something then began to click for the Devils and they scored the next 10 points. Terry Grove came up with five tough points on the inside while a steal followed by a breakaway dunk by Jakobi Gillespie highlighted the run.
South Greene closed the gap 19-15 on a putback by Chandler Fillers, but Greenville scored the final six points of the quarter to take a 25-15 lead.
In the second quarter, Trey Mayes put on a shooting clinic as the Devils kept finding him open and he kept knocking down shots. He hit four 3-pointers in the quarter and finished the night with 16 points.
“I’ve seen Trey play basketball all of his life, and he has the tools to have nights like this,” Woolsey said. “I was really glad to see him have this type of night where he’s knocking down open looks. If he can continue to do that it will be huge for us.”
At the same time, Greeneville’s defense was overwhelming and allowed just one field goal in the second quarter as its lead stretched to 49-27 going into halftime.
The Devils stepped on the gas again over the final 4:45 of the third quarter and outscored South Greene 16-3. Six players scored in the run with Adjatay Dabbs putting in four points while Grove and Reid Satterfield both scored three.
The Devils went to the fourth quarter leading 74-38.
In the fourth, Reid Cannon scored seven points for Greeneville while Bradley Wells added four.
Gillespie led all scorers with 19 points, and Grove added 10 points for Greeneville.
Ty Bailey put in 17 points for South Greene.
Greeneville 25 24 25 13 — 87
South Greene 15 12 11 7 — 45
Greeneville: Gillespie 19, Mayes 16, Grove 10, Dabbs 8, Satterfield 8, Cannon 7, DeBusk 6, Wells 6, Collins 5, Tillery 2.
South Greene: T. Bailey 17, Hawk 9, Fillers 5, Higgins 4, P. Bailey 3, Birdwell 3, Thornburg 2, Marshall 2.