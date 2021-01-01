GATLINBURG – The Greeneville girls basketball teams rang in the new year hoping to forget the end of 2020 after a frustrating loss at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday night.
The Lady Devils struggled with the size of the Lady Highlanders’ post players and turned the ball over 23 times, many unforced, in a 67-59 loss.
“You can’t turn the ball over 23 times and win a ball game,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “We just never got in the flow of the game. I didn’t chew on them at half time, I just asked them what was going on. I felt like we could get it going the whole time, but it was just a weird night.”
The game was tight the whole way and the eight-point final margin was Gatlinburg-Pittman’s largest lead of the night, but Greeneville could not figure out how to string enough plays together to get on top late.
The Lady Devils scheduled Thursday’s game on Tuesday afternoon, wanting to be challenged against a team they could see late in the postseason. They will now turn their attention to a similar challenge as they have picked up a game with Sullivan Central on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hal Henard.
“We are now going to have to come in on New Year’s Day and work,” Watts said. “We have to get our heads back focused. I don’t know if our kids were afraid of them tonight, but we can’t do that. We have to take it to teams, we can’t feel like we are going to struggle against good teams.”
In a back-and forth first quarter Greeneville grabbed an early 10-7 lead when Lauren Bailey made a pair at the free-throw line.
The Lady Highlanders then went in front 12-10 on a free toss by Leah Stinnett. Delana DeBusk followed by scoring the final four points of the quarter to give Greeneville a 14-12 lead.
Greeneville took command briefly in the second quarter when they scored six straight points to take a 24-16 lead. Anna Shaw started the run with a lay in. She then stole the ball on the other end and found Chloe Marsh for a transition basket. The Lady Devils completed the 48 second outburst with a Grace Hayes’ jumper from the lane.
Gatlinburg-Pittman responded with an 11-1 run in which 6’1” center Taylor Reed scored 10 points simply by towering over the Lady Devils. The Lady Highlanders went to halftime leading 29-26.
With 5:11 left in the third quarter Gatlinburg-Pittman took its biggest lead at 37-30 when Sydney McCarty hit a jumper from the lane.
Greeneville closed the gap to 40-38 after a three-pointer from Hayes and an old-fashioned-three-point play from Bailey.
Hayes’ triple was one of three shots the Lady Devils made from behind arc on Thursday, as the usually sharpshooting Greeneville squad shot 18.8 percent from deep in the loss.
The game went to the fourth quarter with Gatlinburg-Pittman leading 46-44.
The fourth quarter started with DeBusk driving the lane and kicking a pass to Marsh who tied things at 46-46.
With 6:29 left Bailey made a pair of free throws to give Greeneville a 50-48 lead.
With 5:19 remaining Shaw hit a pull-up triple to knot things at 53-53, but then the Lady Highlanders scored the next six points as Greeneville went on a 2:47 scoring drought.
Marsh closed the gap to 63-59 on a layup with 1:41 left to play, but those were the last points Greeneville scored on Thursday.
Bailey finished the game with 21 points and 13 rebounds for Greeneville while Shaw scored 10 points off of the bench.
Reed had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Gatlinburg-Pittman, McCarty scored 18 points and Maddy Newman had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Greeneville 14 12 18 15 59
Gatlinburg-Pittman 12 17 17 21 67
Greeneville: Bailey 21, Shaw 10, Hayes 7, DeBusk 6, Marsh 6, Carter 3, Ellenburg 2, Martin 2, Crumbley 2.