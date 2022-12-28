Safe to say, Tambryn Ellenburg doesn’t mind defenders running toward her.
By then, it’s usually too late for them. The senior guard gave Greeneville a much needed boost with each 3-point shot, helping the Lady Devils open the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic with Wednesday’s 57-40 win over Providence Day, N.C., at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
All five of Ellenburg’s field goals came from deep, at least one per quarter. Her last one covered 25 feet and put the Lady Devils (8-3) ahead 48-36 with 3:22 to play.
“I’ve told her ‘you’ve got the green light, T-bird,’” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “As long as she’s got that confidence, she can put that shot up and score it. She’s got to know everybody’s going to be running at her and all that. As a senior, she’s pretty cool with that now.”
And the Lady Devils were cool with her 17 points. She needed less than 20 seconds into the first and second quarters to hit from 3-point range. Her fourth triple made it 29-24 in the third.
But Providence Day pulled even at 30 on Jordyn Latter’s floater.
No worries, Kyla Jobe responded with a 3-pointer just 24 seconds later to ignite a 10-0 run. The Lady Devils never led by fewer than eight points the rest of the game.
“KJ does so much talking, and she got us out and going there,” Watts said.
Lindy Carter and Lauren Bailey also scored in double figures with 13 and 10 points respectively. Bailey’s team-high 14 rebounds gave her a double-double. Marsh grabbed nine boards, and Anna Shaw had eight along with four assists. The Lady Devils dominated the glass 38-18 overall.
Seven of Carter’s points came in the fourth quarter, where she made two layups and a 3-pointer. Bailey scored six of her points in the first half.
Greeneville, playing its first game in 12 days, never trailed but committed 11 turnovers in the first half while forcing five. Watts credited the defense and rebounding of Chloe Marsh and Bailey for allowing Greeneville to stay in front.
“I thought we came together at halftime,” Watts said. “We out-rebounded them a ton. I was proud of the second half, thought we looked more like ourselves.”
Latter scored a game-high 19 points to lead Providence Day, which played without Embry-Riddle commit Chandler Brooks.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils face Cleveland in the quarterfinal round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
PROVIDENCE (40): McClure 2-9 2-2 7, Jenson 0-3 2-2 2, Updyke 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Jordyn Latter 7-13 4-7 19, Ramsden 1-2 0-0 2, Levine 1-2 0-0 3, Dennison 1-1 0-0 2, O’Malley 1-3 0-0 2, Glosson 1-3 1-2 3, Swinson 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14-44 9-13 40.
GREENEVILLE (57): Tambryn Ellenburg 6-14 0-0 17, Lauren Bailey 3-10 4-7 10, Lindy Carter 5-10 2-2 13, Marsh 2-4 3-3 7, Jobe 2-4 0-0 5, Shaw 0-5 5-6 5, Crumbley 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-48 14-18 57.
3-Point Goals: PDS—3 (McClure, Latter, Levine). GHS—7 (Ellenburg 5, Carter, Jobe).
Score by quarters:
Providence Day 12 12 8 8 — 40
Greeneville 13 13 14 17 — 57