ELIZABETHTON — The Greeneville Lady Devils played the final eight minutes, 23 seconds of Monday night's Region 1-3A semifinal without their Miss Basketball finalist Lauren Bailey.
And they hit just 11 of 24 free throws over that span.
But like good teams do at tournament time, the Lady Devils found a way to survive and advance.
With a 75-68 overtime win over the Cocke County Lady Fighting Cocks, Greeneville will play Elizabethton in the region championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Elizabethton.
"Toughness," Greeneville coach Annette Watts said of her Lady Devils gutting out the win. "I mean, we just toughed it out. Cocke County fights and fights ... I think our toughness just prevailed."
The victory also assures the Lady Devils a berth in the sectionals in which they'll play for a chance to reach the state tournament for the second straight season.
"I want to survive and advance as a No. 1 in the sectional," said Watts, whose Lady Devils are now 26-7. "We want to flip-flop last year. Last year's regional championship was at our place and Elizabethton beat us and we had to go on the road for the sectional. I want us to beat them at their place this year.
"Elizabethton is very, very good. But I believe we can take it at them."
At times, it looked as if Greeneville might not make it out of Monday's elimination game.
After Bailey fouled out with 4:23 to play in regulation and Greeneville leading 57-55, the Lady Devils were looking for a hero to pull them through.
Turns out, they had a few players step up.
Chloe Marsh had some key rebounds and sank two free throws to give Greeneville a 62-59 lead with five seconds to play in regulation.
Marsh's free throws were clutch considering Greeneville's struggles at the line, and they were crucial as Cocke County's Blake Clevenger caught nothing but net with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game 62-62 and send it to overtime.
"If it wasn't for Chloe," Watts said, "we'd be heading to the house. Done.
"Chloe is just so cool and calm. She does the things she needs to do to help us win. She did a great job defensively tonight. She did a great job rebounding. And she took good care of the ball."
Marsh finished with a team-high 20 points, including 10-of-10 free throws.
"When Lauren went out, I was like, 'We all have to step up,'" Marsh said. "I was just trying to be like a leader to keep everyone up, keep everyone going and not freaking out. I was just telling everyone, 'We got this. We're fine. We've just got to push to the end.'"
Greeneville's Kyla Jobe scored the first points in overtime on a short jumper from the left side for a 64-62 lead, and the Lady Devils led the rest of the way.
Cocke County pulled within 64-63 on a free throw from Paige Niethammer, but Greeneville's Tambryn Ellenburg knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Lady Devils a 67-63 cushion with 3:06 to play.
After that, Cocke County got no closer than four points as Greeneville hit eight of 14 free throws down the stretch.
The Lady Devils also got help from the Lady Fighting Cocks, who hit just one of their final seven free throws.
"Even at the collegiate level, that pressure at the free throw line is tremendous," Watts said. "Both teams struggled. And that was a good lesson for us. We can just step up there and relax knowing 'We can win this game even if I miss this free throw.'
"You need to be able to step to the line cool, calm and not be stressed."
Greeneville led 19-14 after one quarter and 36-29 at halftime.
The Lady Devils led by as many as nine points in the third quarter before Cocke County cut it to 50-47 going to the fourth.
Bailey finished with 17 points for Greeneville, while Jobe had 13, Shaw had nine, Lindy Carter had six, and Ellenburg and Dalaina Martin each had five.
Cocke County, which ends its season at 20-12, got 22 points from Clevenger, 20 from Niethammer and 14 from Addison McNealy.
Greeneville shot 37 percent (24-of-65) from the floor and 65 percent (24-of-37) from the free throw line.
Cocke County shot 46 percent (22-of-48) from the floor and (14-of-27) from the free throw line.
Each team had 16 turnovers.