JOHNSON CITY — The Greeneville girls soccer team did not start its state title defense the way it might have hoped on Thursday night. But when looking at the bigger picture, the Lady Devils are just glad to be back on the pitch.
“We’re trying to go into this season with the mentality that we are really happy just to be out here,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We know a lot of teams have had their seasons taken away and we are just trying to value every minute that we get to play. This offseason has been challenging, but really we just feel blessed.”
Greeneville held strong against a tough Science Hill squad for 70 minutes, but one miscue led to the decisive goal in a 1-0 season-opening loss.
“We’ve not had a game or any scrimmages coming into this, and we didn’t really know what to expect against a team we know is well coached and plays with a lot of energy,” Graham said. “We are really happy with how our girls responded to their physicality and their speed of play. We were able to get some quality looks, we just didn’t capitalize on them.”
The Lady Devils are coming off a state championship last season, their third in five years, and have high hopes again this season. Graham is hopeful his team learns from the loss to the Lady Toppers, who are coming off a trip to the Class 3A State Tournament in 2019.
“I think looking back at this we will have to learn how to deal with higher pressure,” Graham said. “We can’t replicate their pressure in practice. Then when we have the ball we have to create some build up to counter.
"We couldn’t string together enough passes to do what we do well. I think they took us out of our game.”
The lone goal of the night came in the 70th minute. Greeneville took a throw in just a few yards from the end line on the Lady Toppers’ end of the field, and Science Hill quickly took possession away. Meggie Powell crossed the ball to the center of the box where Megan Burleson took control and slipped a shot inside the right post.
The Lady Devils are working with a mostly new look back line after graduating three starters from their state championship squad. Olivia Norris is the lone starter back in front of keeper Mikayla Weems. And Despite being pressured much of the night, Lauren Thomas, Brylee Tweed and Anna Johnson played well as a unit.
“I think you have to be proud of that unit,” Graham said. “They played a little bend-but-don’t-break, but they communicated well. They covered each other pretty well. As a new unit I think you have to be proud.
"Science Hill is good at what they do, so seven shots and one goal is a solid effort coming from a brand new back line.”
Offensively, Greeneville returns some key players, including All-State midfielder Macy Vermillion and All-State forward Delana DeBusk. On Thursday, they could not figure out the right combinations to create a goal.
“We’ve had one week of contact practice,” Graham said. “I think we need to focus on our patterns and what we like to do to attack. I think they took us out of our game. I think their pressure caught us off guard and I don’t think we ever recovered.”