Turns out, Greeneville can still shoot the ball. Just ask Morristown East.
The Lady Devils came up empty on just three trips during their explosive first quarter, during which they made eight 3-point shots. Greeneville’s hot shooting started the calendar year on a positive note, as the Lady Devils cruised past Morristown East 88-62 Tuesday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
”Those last two games (in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic), big defenders running up on us, it was hard to get those shots to go down,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said.
But the Lady Devils (10-5) made it look easy from the opening tip Tuesday night.
Tambryn Ellenburg knocked down four 3-pointers in her 16-point first quarter. Lindy Carter hit twice with Lauren Bailey and Anna Shaw each hitting one triple to put Greeneville comfortably ahead.
Greeneville trailed once at 3-2, but Carter’s first 3 fixed that. Dalaina Martin’s putback broke a 10-10 tie and put the Lady Devils ahead for good. Shaw, Ellenburg and Bailey combined to hit four 3-pointers to build a 24-13 lead. Ellenburg’s fourth triple made it 34-19 after one.
The Lady Hurricanes (7-8) never got closer than eight points in the second quarter. Martin and Chloe Marsh each put back a miss just before halftime for a 54-38 lead.
“It’s so fun to play like that,” Watts said. “I felt like our kids had fun tonight. That’s what I want. This is a basketball 'game.' You’ve got to have some fun.”
A lot of Lady Devils contributed to the fun, five scoring in double figures. Ellenburg hit five 3s and led the way with 23 points. Carter and Bailey both hit from deep three times, scoring 18 and 11 points respectively. Shaw added 12, and Marsh had 10.
But as well as Greeneville shot, the game wasn’t a runaway. At least not early, thanks to the 3-point shooting of Hailey Hall.
In the first half, Hall made five of her game-high six 3-point baskets before adding another in the third quarter. She finished with 22 points, while Finley Surber had 13 and Harmony Sullivan had 10.
“Coach Watts was crazy enough to think pressing them was the way to go to stop that sideline run,” Watts said. “Coach Watts learned after five minutes, nope, get back there in the paint and then get out on them. Our kids adjusted well.”
The Lady Hurricanes went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to stay within 61-47, before Marsh hit two layups and Carter made a 3-pointer for a 68-50 lead entering the fourth.
GREENEVILLE 88
MORRISTOWN EAST 62
|ME
|19
|19
|12
|12
|—
|62
|G
|34
|20
|14
|20
|—
|88
ME (62): Hailey Hall 22, Finley Surber 13, Harmony Sullivan 10, Hudson Cloninger 9, Hannah Hall 6, Riley Forester 2.
G (88): Tambryn Ellenburg 23, Lindy Carter 18, Anna Shaw 12, Lauren Bailey 11, Chloe Marsh 10, Dalaina Martin 8, Kyla Jobe 6.
3-pointers: G 12 (Ellenburg 5, Bailey 3, Carter 3, Shaw); (ME 12 (Hailey Hall 6, Surber 3, Hannah Hall 2, Cloninger).
BOYS
Kyle Cloninger might join the ranks of Morristown East’s all-time top scorers if he keeps shooting like Tuesday night.
His 15-point first quarter set the tone, and Mason Smith turned the game in East's favor with his third quarter as the Hurricanes took a 68-57 win over Greeneville at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Just two points shy of his career high, Cloninger dropped 36 points Tuesday night. Five of his field goals came from 3-point range, three in the first quarter alone. His fourth-quarter layup began a 10-0 run and put East (9-9) ahead 62-51.
”I felt like Kyle came in with a little chip on his shoulder,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “He created separation, and when he did that, he knocked down shots.”
Smith buried four 3-pointers and scored all 12 of his points in the third quarter. His second 3 put the Hurricanes ahead to stay at 40-39.
Adjatay Dabbs buried five 3-pointers and led the Greene Devils (7-9) with 23 points. East led 14-4 early, before Dabbs' second triple closed the gap to 21-20. He and Jayquan Price both hit layups to give Greeneville a 34-32 halftime lead, before Kameron Lester put the Devils up 39-35 in the third.
Dabbs ended Greeneville’s 6:30 scoring drought in the fourth quarter with a breakaway dunk, but the Devils still trailed 62-53 and couldn’t claw back.
”Adjatay makes a huge difference on both ends of the floor,” Woolsey said. “He does a great job, tough cover for the other team. Kind of one of those things tonight, we have to find him a little help. Tonight we didn’t have it. That goes back to us as coaches getting guys in the right position to be successful.”
Price finished with 14 points, and Lester had seven. Trey Thompson, who had six points, and Price both hit two 3-pointers.
MORRISTOWN EAST 68
GREENEVILLE 57
|ME
|25
|7
|20
|16
|—
|68
|G
|20
|14
|17
|6
|—
|57
ME (68): Kyle Cloninger 36, Mason Smith 12, Keegan Mink 8, BJ Hubbard 4, Blake Creech 2, Carter Gilliam 2, Isaac Greene 2, Lane Grizzell 2.
G (57): Adjatay Dabbs 23, Jayquan Price 14, Kameron Lester 7, Trey Thompson 6, Ty Williams 3, Isaac McGill 2, JD Woolsey 2.
3-pointers: G 9 (Dabbs 5, Price 2, Thompson 2); ME 9 (Cloninger 5, Smith 4).
UP NEXT
Greeneville hosts Science Hill on Saturday.
WEST GREENE SWEPT
Both West Greene basketball teams came up on the short end of Tuesday’s home games against Unicoi County.
The Lady Buffaloes dropped a 56-32 decision, before the Unicoi County boys prevailed 82-65.
West Greene’s girls (4-16) took the early lead 11-10 after one quarter, but the Lady Blue Devils surged ahead 26-13 at the half before taking a 48-21 lead to the fourth.
In the boys game, West Greene (7-12) played to an 18-18 tie after the opening quarter. But Unicoi County built a 41-30 halftime lead and took a 56-46 advantage to the final quarter.
West Greene returns to action Monday at Cherokee.