GRAY — Sara Aiken’s first win as Greeneville volleyball coach might not have been all she dreamed it would be, but she was thrilled nonetheless.
The Lady Greene Devils needed four sets and about two hours to turn back a young Daniel Boone squad 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 in the season opener for both teams on Monday night.
“I’m very pleased with the girls,” Aiken said with a big smile. “They were gritty to pull this out.”
Aiken took over Greeneville’s program this summer after coach Erin Franklin stepped down to move back to her home state of Texas.
Aiken served as an assistant under Franklin for seven years and helped lead the Lady Devils to the final four of the Class 2A state tournament in 2020.
On Monday, the Lady Devils struggled with serving and offensive errors throughout the match. They managed to win the first two sets but Daniel Boone avoided the sweep in the third.
The Lady Trailblazers jumped to an 8-1 lead behind four aces from Addison Dietz and another from Josie Jenkins and led throughout the third set.
A kill by Chloe Marsh pulled Greeneville within 15-14, but the Lady Devils committed three straight errors in a 4-0 Daniel Boone run that pushed the Lady Blazers to a 19-14 lead.
Hannah Gray got Greeneville within 23-21 with a kill, but the Lady Devils gave Daniel Boone the final two points of the set on a service error and an offensive error.
In the fourth set, Daniel Boone surged to a 23-21 lead via a Greeneville error, an ace from Kyleigh Bacon and two dinks from Rhiana Farmer.
Lauren Bailey pulled Greeneville even 23-23 with a booming kill and an ace before setter Eden Aiken turned in perhaps the best play of the night.
Standing on the right side of Greeneville’s court, Aiken faked a set and pushed the ball with the knuckles on her left hand back over her right shoulder to an empty spot on the left side of Daniel Boone’s court to give the Lady Devils a 24-23 lead.
With Bailey serving, Daniel Boone’s Abbie Huff hit a shot wide left that gave Greeneville a 25-23 win in the set and the 3-1 match win.
“This win means a lot, I think. The girls were probably a little nervous – first match, first time playing here in Daniel Boone’s gym since I’ve been in the program,” Sara Aiken said. “I think nerves played into some of the shaky stuff on serve receive, and players are still vying for roles and things like that. They’re probably overthinking some things.
“We’re trying to push our pace more than we ever have. And we have quite a few players who only play during school ball. So when you come in and you’re at a slower pace (than club players on the team), you have to learn the timing and really mesh the setters and the attackers. It takes a lot of reps. And last week was just the first time we had our whole entire team together for practice because we have some athletes who are elite in other sports and they had been playing on national teams and things like that, which is great. But we’re a little behind on tempo and pace.”
A bright spot for Greeneville was Bailey’s play at the net. While the recent Gardner-Webb basketball commit has been a force on the volleyball court in seasons past, she looked especially dominant playing well above the net while putting down 10 kills and making eight blocks.
“She’s jumping better than she ever has. She’s trained really hard,” Sara Aiken said. “She works out a lot on her own. And getting stronger and faster has helped her in basketball and volleyball. She is just so far above the net now, especially for her size.
“She’s kind of a smaller middle than what 2- and 3-A schools typically have, but she does not play undersized. In fact, she’s jumping so high now that it’s probably a connection issue we were having tonight. She’s contacting the ball at a different spot now, so we’ll have to work on where we’re putting the ball for her.”
Marsh finished with 10 kills and 22 digs for Greeneville. Bella Devoti added six kills, Alesha Pace had four kills, Lanna Click had three kills and 14 assists, and Eden Aiken tallied three kills and 30 assists.
Greeneville will host Science Hill at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.