The Greeneville Greene Devils and Dobyns-Bennett Indians split conference bowling matches on Wednesday with the Indians winning the boys match 22-1 and the Lady Devils taking the girls match 15.5-7.5.
In girls, Greeneville came out with a lot of strikes and spares as Bethanie Bryant rolled a 160, McKenzie Hopson a 145, Sophie McNeese a 139 and Alexis Marante a 131. Those scores pushed the Lady Devils to a 6.5-1.5 lead by 83 pins.
Greeneville won the first Baker game 167-108, extending its lead to 8.5-1.5. The Lady Indians took the next two 134-131 and 139-127 to cut the deficit to 8.5-5.5.
The teams split the last two with Greeneville taking the first 142-125 and Dobyns-Bennett ending the day with a 128-120 win. The Lady Devils took the match 15.5-7.5.
In boys, Dobyns-Bennett jumped to an 8-0 lead as Blake McReynolds rolled a 267, Seth Mullins a 231 and CJ Rickert a 213. Thomas Froburg’s career-high 203 and Trey Gudger’s 172 were tops for Greeneville.
The Greene Devils opened the first Baker game with five straight strikes. In the 10th frame, Dobyns-Bennett’s McReynolds would pick up a spare and threw a strike to tie the game at 188, settling for a split of the two points.
The teams battled back and forth the rest of the way with the Indians claiming the remaining points (194-176, 181-170, 195-155, 145-121) and winning 22-1.
Dobyns-Bennett will host Chuckey-Doak on Monday, while Greeneville will host Cherokee on Wednesday at Olympia Lanes.