PREP SOCCER Lady Devils On All-State Soccer Team Dec 29, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Greeneville senior forward/midfielder Annemarie Konieczny (8) has been named to the TSWA Class 2A All-State girls soccer team. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Greeneville junior forward Anna Shaw (2) has been named to the TSWA Class 2A All-State girls soccer team. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Greeneville senior defender Molly Hartman (26) has been named to the TSWA Class 2A All-State girls soccer team. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Annemarie Konieczny and Anna Shaw gave Greeneville a reliable 1-2 punch on the attack.Even defender Molly Hartman got in on the scoring occasionally.All three have been named to the 2022 Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Girls Soccer team for their efforts.Konieczny, a Maryville College signee who played at both forward and midfielder, led the Lady Devils in goals this season with 24 while dishing out nine assists.Shaw wasn’t far behind in the scoring column. She finished her junior year with 23 goals and led Greeneville in assists with 12.Hartman was part of an experienced Lady Devil back line which posted five shutouts her senior year. Just for good measure, she scored five goals as well.The Lady Devils won their 18th consecutive district championship and fourth straight region title this season, while reaching the TSSAA state semifinal round for the eighth year in a row. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Molly Hartman Devils Anna Shaw Sport Football Annemarie Konieczny Greeneville Goal Assist Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Investigation Continues Into Explosion At Admiral Propane Donations Sought For Shaw Family Who 'Lost Everything' In Fire Emergency Declared As Water Infrastructure Issues Inundate Greene County Firefighters, Volunteers Busy Over Holiday Weekend Greeneville Light & Power Rolling Blackout Schedule