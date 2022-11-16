If fans didn’t know the Greeneville Lady Devils’ success is more than just Lauren Bailey before Tuesday night, they know now.
In a season-opening 56-44 win over a scrappy Gatlinburg-Pittman team in a Hall of Champions game at Hal Henard Gym, Bailey – Greeneville’s heralded senior guard who has signed with Gardner-Webb – went scoreless nearly the first three quarters.
No problem. Other Lady Devils like Tambryn Ellenburg and Lindy Carter had Bailey’s back.
Ellenburg, a senior guard, drained four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points, while Carter, a senior forward, scored 13.
That offset a game-high 22 points by Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Maddy Newman, a 6-foot-2 junior forward getting looks from several Division I schools.
“I really felt like we played hard,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts. “Gatlinburg-Pittman is a very good team and Maddy Newman is a very good player. I thought we did a good job controlling the tempo. We had to get the ball and go and make them run with us, and I think we did that.”
Bailey finished with just seven points, but she did knock down a 3-pointer with two seconds to play in the third quarter that turned back a Gatlinburg-Pittman rally and pushed the Lady Devils to a 40-31 lead.
Bailey had a look of relief as the 3 rolled around the rim and dropped through.
“It was a tough night for her, but I attribute a lot of that to Gatlinburg-Pittman’s defense,” Watts said. “... Everybody else stepped up tonight and isn’t that huge? The best teams have that. They have that leader that can go and get a bucket when the team needs it, but at the same time everybody else knows their part. They’re all a huge part of it.”
Newman gave Gatlinburg-Pittman a 23-21 lead on a fastbreak layup at the 2:28 mark of the second quarter before Greeneville closed the half with a 9-2 run and never trailed again.
Junior forward Kaylee Crumbley dropped in a free throw to open the run and Carter knocked down two free throws to give Greeneville the lead for good, 24-23, with 1:37 to play in the half.
Senior post Chloe Marsh added two more free throws, Crumbley scored down low on a feed from sophomore guard Kyla Jobe, and Jobe closed the run with a jumper in the lane to push Greeneville to a 30-25 lead at halftime.
Carter opened the third quarter with a reverse layup and a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Greeneville a 35-25 lead.
The Lady Devils led by 10 again, 37-27, on a steal and layup by Jobe before Newman scored twice in the paint to pull Gatlinburg-Pittman within 37-31 with 37 seconds to play in the third.
Bailey then knocked down her 3 to put Greeneville ahead 40-31 at the end of the third and then opened the fourth with a jumper in the lane to make it 42-31.
The Lady Devils led by double digits the rest of the way and took their biggest lead, 50-35, on a free throw from Crumbley with 3:18 to play.
Marsh finished with seven points, Jobe had five, and Crumbley and senior guard Anna Shaw each had four.
Greeneville will play two more Hall of Champions games on Saturday at Knox Catholic. The Lady Devils will face CAK at 10 a.m. before playing Catholic at 3 p.m.