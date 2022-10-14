CLINTON — Without Lauren Bailey, the Greeneville Lady Devils are a very good volleyball team.
With Bailey, they’re a great team. A state tournament team, in fact.
After a four-match absence for undisclosed reasons, Bailey returned to the team on Thursday night and helped Greeneville clinch a Class 2A state tournament berth with a 21-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-12 sectional win at Anderson County.
Greeneville, now 29-6, will make its fourth state tournament appearance and second in the past three seasons. The Lady Devils will open the state tourney on Tuesday at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.
Greeneville reached the Class 2A state semifinals in 2020. The Lady Devils also played in the Class 3A state tourney in 1991 and the Large Class state tourney in 1989.
Greeneville coach Sara Aiken, who is in her first season at the helm, was an assistant coach on the 2020 squad and a player on the 1991 squad.
April Marsh, mother of Lady Devil Chloe Marsh, also played on Greeneville’s 1991 team.
“For Chloe’s mom and myself, it’s full circle,” Aiken said with a smile. “And I got to go with the 2020 team with (coach Erin Franklin), which was so special.
“It’s really special to see volleyball being so successful again at Greeneville. I think it’s really sweet.”
Bailey sat out Thursday’s first game as Anderson County rallied from a six-point deficit early and then from a 21-18 deficit for a 25-21 win.
Bailey took the floor for the start of the second game and emphatically announced her presence with a booming kill that split the Anderson County defense down the middle of the court for the game’s first point.
Bailey’s kill sparked Greeneville to a 12-2 lead and the Lady Devils led by at least five points the rest of the way in the 25-19 win.
Bailey finished the match with seven kills, six aces and 10 digs.
“Lauren is a fighter. She’s fiery,” Aiken said. “She terminates balls with emphasis. She’s just a competitor that wears her emotions on her sleeve and I think sometimes a team needs to see that emotion.”
In addition to her game-opening kill, Bailey served the final eight points of the run with three aces. Marsh had two kills and a block in the run, while Hannah Gray had a kill and an ace.
In Greeneville’s 26-24 win in the third game, the Lady Devils never trailed.
Greeneville jumped to a 4-0 lead on a push by setter Eden Aiken and three aces by Gray.
The Lady Devils took their biggest lead, 15-9, on a kill and three straight aces from Bailey.
Anderson County tied the game three times at 22-22, 23-23 and 24-24, but Greeneville closed the 26-24 win on two errors by the Lady Mavericks.
Greeneville dominated the fourth game. A kill by Bailey started a 6-0 run for a 7-2 lead and the Lady Devils led by at least four points the rest of the way.
Gray served five points of the 6-0 spurt, while Marsh and Bailey each had two kills and Bella Devoti had one.
Greeneville took its first double-digit lead, 19-8, with an 8-1 run. Bailey had two kills in the spurt, Devoti and Gray each had one, and Kyla Jobe had an ace.
Greeneville closed the game and match with a 4-0 run. Devoti and Bailey combined for a block to open the run. Eden Aiken followed with a kill, and Bailey served the final three points with a match-ending ace.
Marsh led Greeneville with 14 kills and 16 digs.
“For this last push of the season, Chloe has just gotten stronger and stronger and more mentally tough,” Sara Aiken said. “She has taken a bigger role of leadership. She has accepted that. And she’s gone out and played until it’s over. She was big tonight.”
Lanna Click finished with three kills and 13 digs; Eden Aiken had two kills, 15 digs and 30 assists; Devoti had eight kills and five digs; Gray had seven kills, 15 digs and three aces; and Jobe had three kills and 15 digs.
“I think ‘arsenal’ is a great term for it,” Sara Aiken said. “We’re able to run a 5-1 where we have one setter with five attacking options. All these girls can jump and attack.”