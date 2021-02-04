The Greeneville girls basketball team played lock-down defense for all 84 feet on Wednesday night to collect a runaway win over Cumberland Gap.
After getting snowed out the day before, the Lady Devils had some cold stretches on offense, but their defense never faltered in a 64-30 win.
“I knew our offense might be a little out of sync tonight because we missed practice yesterday, but I also knew our defense would there,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “I felt like we jumped out there on them and built a comfortable lead early. That let us just relax and play the rest of the way.”
The Lady Devils’ defensive pressure became impactful from the start. Lindy Carter pressuring the inbounds pass forced an off-target toss that Chloe Marsh intercepted for the first of 28 turnovers Greeneville would force.
Marsh moved the ball to Grace Hayes under the basket for the first points of the night 19 seconds into the contest.
The Lady Panthers hung tight early and Abigail Garner put in a layup with 4:59 left in the opening period that closed the gap to 8-6.
From that point forward, Greeneville’s full-court pressure made it difficult for Cumberland Gap to get the ball inside to its towering post rotation, and the Lady Devils reeled off 15 straight points.
“We wanted to pressure the ball. No matter where the ball was at, I wanted to pressure it. I think we did a good job of that,” Watts said.
Lauren Bailey started the run with a triple from the corner. She then knocked down a charity toss before stealing the ball under the Lady Panthers’ basket. She moved that steal ahead to Carter, who laid it in for a 14-6 Greeneville lead.
Tambryn Ellenburg closed the quarter with a three-pointer that put Greeneville up 17-6.
The Lady Devils used balanced offense with four players reaching double figures. Hayes led the way with 13 points, Ellenburg had 12, Bailey 11 and Carter 11.
Greeneville scored the first six points of the second quarter with Marsh and Bailey sinking a pair of free throws while Dalaina Martin banked in a jumper from the block over the 6-foot-3 Garner for a 23-6 lead.
Emrey Glover broke the streak with a pair of free tosses, but Carter followed with a jumper from the wing and a putback and Ellenburg hit from deep again to move the score to 30-8.
Greeneville’s biggest lead of the first half came when Hayes put in a break-away layup for a 33-10 advantage. The Lady Devils held a 33-12 lead at the break.
Greeneville scored the first nine points of the second half with Bailey accounting for five of them as the lead grew to 42-12.
A triple from Hayes with 4:22 left in the third quarter pushed Greeneville’s lead to 45-14.
Over the final four minutes of the period, Cumberland Gap outscored Greeneville 8-3 with Abbie Fultz scoring five points.
The game went to the fourth quarter with Greeneville leading 48-22.
Hayes started the fourth quarter with four points to push Greeneville’s advantage to 52-22 before Watts went to her second unit to finish the game. The scoring slowed for more than three minutes, but over the final 2:45 Ellenburg and Maggie Morelock each hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish the night with a 34-point Greeneville win.
Greeneville 17 16 15 16 — 64
Cumberland Gap 6 12 10 8 — 30
Greeneville: Hayes 13, Ellenburg 12, Carter 11, Bailey 11, Shaw 6, Morelock 6, Marsh 3, Martin 2.
Cumberland Gap: A. Fultz 9, Cole 5, Glover 4, Nash 4, Garner 2, Kerns 2, K. Fultz 2, Dixon 2.
BOYS
Greeneville 69
Cumberland Gap 44
The Greeneville boys had to adjust on the fly when leading scorer Jakobi Gillespie was pulled from the lineup during pregame warmups.
Gillespie was feeling ill and the Devils sat him as a precaution, but don’t expect him to be out long. Despite missing his scoring punch, Greeneville was able to take down Cumberland Gap.
“We had a late scratch with Jakobi, and I think that played into us being a little out of sync,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “I think we played a little lackluster, and we can’t do that this time of year and be a championship team.”
The Panthers kept the game close through the first quarter. After triples from Jon Graves and Clint Crochet, they held an 8-7 lead.
Greeneville took an 11-10 lead when Adjatay Dabbs tapped one off the glass. Two three-pointers by Reid Satterfield gave Greeneville a 17-15 lead at the close of the first quarter.
The second quarter started with Greeneville forcing turnovers and turning them into transition baskets.
“On the defensive end, I think that was huge to get those turnovers and get them going in transition,” Woolsey said. “It didn’t let them slow the game down, which would have been to their advantage. We tried to get the pace up, and then a few little bursts because of those transition opportunities made the difference.”
Connor DeBusk got that started when he swiped the ball deep on Greeneville’s end of the floor and quickly took it to the rim.
Jayquan Price then laid in a pair of breakaway buckets to move Greeneville’s lead to 26-17.
Over the final 54 seconds of the second quarter, the Devils stole the ball three times and turned them into seven points to take a 37-21 lead at halftime.
Terry Grove started an 11-2 run for the Devils when he jumped a pass at half court and pushed it ahead to DeBusk for a layup. DeBusk followed with a triple from the corner, two mid-range jumpers and a pair of free throws to account for all 11 of Greeneville’s points in the run.
DeBusk led Greeneville with 17 points while also running the offense.
“It was good to see the ball go in the basket for Connor,” Woolsey said. “He’s a really hard worker, and he’s always the straw that stirs the drink for us. He gets us going and it was good to see him step up tonight.”
Cumberland Gap scored the final six points of the third quarter with Jake Templin scoring four to close the gap to 50-33.
DeBusk got the fourth quarter’s scoring started with a three-quarter court lob to Satterfield for a layup. Dabbs followed with a pair of steals near mid court. One turned into a layup through contact by Grove and the other Dabbs turned into a triple from the top of the key for a 59-33 advantage.
In the closing minutes, Reid Cannon, Keelen Lester and Jackson Tillery all came off the bench and hit from behind the arc for the Devils.
Satterfield finished with 14 points and Grove put in 13 for Greeneville.
Greeneville 17 20 13 19 — 69
Cumberland Gap 15 6 12 11 — 44
Greeneville: DeBusk 17, Satterfield 14, Grove 13, Dabbs 9, Tillery 5, Price 5, Cannon 3, Lester 3
Cumberland Gap: Schertz 13, Templin 9, Crochett 8, Logan 4, Ellison 4, Graves 3, Lawson 2, Greene 1