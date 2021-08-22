GATLINBURG - After Saturday’s game Greeneville soccer coach Jerry Graham told his team that the last three games of the season are the ones that he is most concerned about, and not the first three.
That is why the Lady Devils went to Gatlinburg over the weekend and played in the top bracket at the Smoky Mountain Cup. Graham wanted to challenge his team, and make sure it was battled tested as it looks to defend its state title in October.
The Lady Devils went 1-2 in the tournament, falling 2-0 to Sacred Heart Academy on Saturday.
“I like that this team has great heart. They got down today, but never gave up,” Graham said. “They played three games in three days in the hot sun and gave everything they had. Heart is something you can’t coach, and this team has it. We wanted to play in this bracket because we have to learn to handle high pressure and teams that play fast. We want to learn to play fast so we are ready for our conference and then down the road.”
Sacred Heart is the defending Kentucky state champions and is one of the top programs in the nation. Despite the loss Graham came away proud of his team’s effort on Saturday, especially when considering that they were playing shorthanded.
“I was super proud of the effort today,” Graham said. “This is a top ranked opponent and we came in minus three starters, and key pieces. I’m super proud of the girls that came in and the minutes that they played, and we were able to play so many girls and get good things from them.”
Saturday’s action started with the Lady Devils playing aggressive up front and taking the attack to Sacred Heart. They got off four shots in the first seven minutes.
In the second minute Tanna Bookhamer sent a header just over the goal on a corner kick, then in the seventh minute Annemarie Konieczny made a good run up the left side of the box and fired a shot that went just past the right side of the frame.
“We new our legs were a little more spent than theirs. This was our third game and their second,” Graham said. “We wanted to press high, and try too create something early. When Annemarie went out with an injury and we lost a little bit of organization and chemistry after that. But we were eventually able to create that again lat in the game.”
Konieczny’s shot was the Lady Devils’ final shot attempt of the first half, but strong defense by Olivia Norris, Anna Weems, Brylee Tweed and Lauren Miller in front keeper Mikayla Weems kept things knotted at 0-0.
The Valkyries quickly broke the tie early in the second half when they were awarded a corner kick. In the 42nd minute Abby Robinson sent a cross into the box and Lilly Lund charged through traffic to head it into the back of the net.
In the 50th minute Greeneville had a chance to equalize when Anna Shaw stole possession on the Lady Devils’ end of the field and moved it ahead to Bookhamer. Bookhamer went one on one with keeper Ameerah Maamry, but Maamry made a great grab to preserve the shut out.
In the 53rd minute Lund made a run up the left side for Sacred Heart and into the box. She launched a shot and pinned it into the lower right corner of the frame for a 2-0 lead.
Down the stretch the Lady Devils kept trying to get on the board and Shaw made a few deep runs, but a scoring opportunity never came.
Greeneville started the tournament on Thursday with a 5-1 loss to Pope John Paul II, then on Friday beat Knoxville West 4-0. Against West Shaw, Konieczny, Kaitlyn Adkins and Breanna Gash all scored goals.