For the first time in over a month, fans were allowed back in the stands on Rebel Hill, and those gathered to watch the Greeneville and South Greene girls on Saturday were treated to a contest they will not soon forget.
The Lady Devils and Lady Rebels battled into three overtimes while both teams hit triple digits on the scoreboard. Nine players scored in double figures, eight players fouled out and two fans found the action so exciting that they earned the opportunity to leave with an escort from the sheriff's department before Greeneville finally captured a 112-101 win.
“When you come out here and win, you’ve done something,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “I thought this was a total team effort, just all out guts. And that was the case for South Greene, too.
"Both teams played as hard as they could play for as long as they could play. This was really just a fun game.”
The 213 combined points scored is tied for the second most points in a high school girls game in state history. Greeneville’s 112 points are a program record, and Watts hopes that winning this type of game on the road is something her team can carry into the postseason that is now less than two weeks away.
“This is a hard place to play,” Watts said. “I think it's huge for these girls to do this here. When you play for that long, here, and come out on top, I think that says something.”
Saturday’s win also went a long way in securing the number two seed in the District 2-2A Tournament for Greeneville. The Lady Devils are now 16-5 and 8-2 in district play. Grainger sits in first place, undefeated against district opponents. South Greene is 4-3 in league play and in third place with five league games to play.
If things shake out how they stand, South Greene and Greeneville would meet in the district semifinals, but after winning Saturday Greeneville would host.
While Saturday finished in wild and exciting fashion, with five minutes left in regulation the Lady Rebels were in control 70-61 and looked as though they might cruise to a win.
Delana DeBusk then swiped the ball at mid-court and took it the other way to give the Lady Devils a much-needed spark.
Just over a minute later, it was another steal by DeBusk that set up a bucket by Grace Hayes to pull Greeneville within 70-67 with 3:04 to play.
DeBusk simply kept finding ways to make plays in the closing stretch of regulation and into overtime, almost willing the Lady Devils to win. The junior point guard was a big part in the 37 turnovers Greeneville forced.
“Delana DeBusk ran our club tonight. She did the things we needed,” Watts said. “She just created plays for us, and that is what she does best.”
Debusk was far from the only one to turn in a Wonder Woman-like performance. Lauren Bailey led all scorers with 34 points while Chloe Marsh put in 26 points, and late in the game the two took over on the boards for Greeneville.
DeBusk finished with 18 points, Tambryn Ellenburg added 13 and Grace Hayes scored 12 for the Lady Devils.
South Greene’s Kiley Collins put in a gutty 33 points while noticeably hobbled by cramping issues through most of the fourth quarter and all three overtimes. Jayden Merriweather used some clutch shooting to drop in 27 points, Addison Williams powered in 22 from the post and Haley Kells added 14.
With 1:52 left, a free throw by Marsh tied the game 70-70.
DeBusk then sent the game to overtime when she maneuvered through the Lady Rebels and found an open spot at the top of the key with 17 seconds remaining to knot things 74-74.
Collins took the opening tip of the first overtime and immediately put South Greene back in front. Williams put in a layup to stretch that lead to 79-74.
Lauren Bailey made what might have been the biggest play of overtime when she muscled in a layup and turned it into a three-point play for an 84-83 Greeneville lead with 16 seconds left. It was the first time Greeneville held the lead since 23-21 with 5:06 left in the second quarter.
With three seconds left, Merriweather grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled putting it back up. She made one at the charity stripe to tie things 84-84 to force a second overtime.
Another offensive rebound by Merriwether gave South Greene the lead back to start the second overtime period.
With 1:14 left in the period, Bailey stole an inbounds pass and laid it in to put Greeneville in front 92-88.
With eight seconds left, DeBusk went one of two at the foul line to give Greeneville a 93-91 lead. Marsh grabbed the rebound when the second attempt missed and it looked as though the Lady Devils had secured the win.
Collins had other plans. She ripped the ball from Marsh’s hands and went the length of the floor for a layup at the buzzer that tied things 93-93 and added four more minutes to the clock.
A 35-second heroic stretch by Bailey in the third overtime decided the game.
With 2:06 left, Bailey put back a miss to put Greeneville in front 100-98. She then stole the ball on the inbounds play and was fouled before making both free tosses.
Bailey followed that by leaping over the Lady Rebels for an offensive board that she moved to Marsh. Marsh turned it into a three-point play and gave Greeneville a 105-98 lead with 1:31 left.
With Collins injured and not having the legs to shoot from the outside and Merriweather fouled out, South Greene could not find the 3-pointers it needed to catch up in the closing minutes. The two combined to hit 10 triples, but just one in overtime.
Greeneville took control of the game first on Saturday when it grabbed a 16-9 lead with 1:03 left in the first quarter. DeBusk and Bailey each scored six points in the opening stretch.
South Greene answered with Collins converting a three-point play before Merriweather beat the buzzer with a triple to close the gap to 16-15.
With 4:24 left in the second quarter, Collins jumped a pass at mid court and moved it to Williams who put South Greene in front 25-23.
Ellenburg was able to tie the game 26-26 and 29-29 when she hit from behind the arc, but both times Merriweather answered with a triple on the other end.
A jumper from the lane by Greeneville’s Dalaina Martin tied the game 34-34, but the Lady Rebels went to halftime leading 38-34.
In the early portion of the second half, 3-pointers by Collins and Merriweather pushed South Greene’s lead to 46-39.
In a 20-second span, Bailey sank a triple and a mid-range jumper for Greeneville to tie things 50-50.
South Greene closed the quarter with seven points from Williams to take a 63-56 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Assistant coach Marc Wright led the Lady Rebels again as South Greene coach Stephen Gregg is still in quarantine after a close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
Greeneville 16 18 22 18 10 9 19 — 112
South Greene 15 23 25 11 10 9 8 — 101
Greeneville: Bailey 34, Marsh 26, DeBusk 18, Ellenburg 13, Hayes 12, Carter 5, Martin 2, Shaw 2.
South Greene: Collins 33, Merriweather 27, Williams 22, Kells 14, Woods 3, Mullins 2.