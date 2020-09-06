KNOXVILLE — Playing its third game in four days, the Greeneville soccer team seemed to find a final burst of energy late in the contest and pulled past Oak Ridge for a much needed win at the Bearden Invitational.
The Lady Devils went to halftime trailing the Lady Wildcats, but the offense picked up and Greeneville took control late to capture a 2-1 victory on Sunday.
“We were glad to finally get a win today for morale,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We’ve played pretty well and we’ve play some tough competition. We’ve just had trouble finding the back of the net. I think seeing some goals go in, and seeing opportunities in the box will be good for us.”
The scoring started for the Lady Devils in the 56th minute when Macy Vermillion raced by the defense for a one-on-one matchup with keeper Sami Jaffery that the senior wing won.
The play started when Delana BeBusk took possession on the Lady Wildcats end of the field and moved the ball to the center of the field where Lindsey Cook looked up and saw Vermillion wide open and moving to the goal. After a precise pass, Oak Ridge had no hopes of stopping Vermillion.
“That goal was big not just for momentum and morale, but it was big because of where it came from,” Graham said. “We have to get some production out of the widths of our field. For her to come on that run, and then stayed composed and put it in the net was a nice goal.”
The goal seemed to lift the Devils’ spirits. Some of their best offensive looks came over the final 20 minutes as they continued to pressure the Lady Wildcats.
“This is our third game in four days, and as a coach it is really good to see that they still had energy late in the game today,” Graham. “I think that speaks a lot about these girls. I think it says a lot about how they have worked in the offseason on their fitness. We feel like like we have possessed the ball pretty well all weekend, we just have to fix some breakdowns.”
In the 69th minute, Greeneville finally broke through to take the lead. Speedy freshman Anna Shaw got a breakaway opportunity and darted straight through the middle of the formation with Oak Ridge chasing, but to no avail.
Jaffery, looking at a one-on-one meeting, came out of the frame and took Shaw to the ground. As a result, the goalie was handed a yellow card and Greeneville was awarded a penalty kick against backup keeper Grace Phillips.
Lindsey Cook made the free shot look easy as she pinned it inside the right post for a 2-1 lead.
While Greeneville put the pressure on Oak Ridge in the game’s closing stretch, the Lady Devils’ defense was equally impressive. Keeper Mikayla Weems was forced to make some tough saves in the first half, but after Vermillion tied the game Oak Ridge only attempted one more shot.
More than that, Greeneville never let the Lady Wildcats get into challenging positions over the final 20 minutes. What was more impressive is that they did it without their best defender on the field as Olivia Norris was knocked out of the game in the 53rd minute with an injury.
“It was impressive how our backline held it together,” Graham said. “We have already replaced three starters from last year back there. Then we loose Liv, who is the leader back there, and to keep our composure speaks volumes about those girls.”
Greeneville plays in the Bearden Invitational because it allows the Lady Devils to challenge themselves against some of East Tennessee’s best teams. But after starting the tournament with two losses, Graham felt his team needed to leave Knoxville with a win to boost morale.
On Thursday, the Lady Devils fell to Knoxville Catholic 2-1. Greeneville grabbed a first-half lead when DeBusk put back a rebound spilled off of the keeper. Catholic was able to convert a pair of corner kicks to first tie the game and then take the led in the 78th minute.
On Friday, Greeneville fell 1-0 to Maryville in a defensive struggle where shots were hard to come by. Maryville scored with three minutes left in the game to secure the win.